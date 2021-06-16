News

Delta youths to Buhari: Inaugurate those screened as NDDC Board

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Ex-Youth Wing Leaders have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute the already nominated and screened people for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board. They made the appeal in a statement issued and signed by the trio of Kingsley Oke (Acting President), Collins Ochirue (Acting Secretary) and Godfrey Egbevwie (Publicity Secretary) of the group respectively.

The group, in the statement, however, urged President Buhari to ensure that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; the Governors of Niger-Delta States and the entire Niger Delta people jettison the idea of carrying out a fresh nomination.

The group further stated that anything contrary to this would amount to manipulation of the process and that this could breed another confrontation and crises among the various ethnic nationalities in the region. In the statement, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Ex-Youth Wing Leaders, while acknowledging the various agitations by traditional rulers and different ethnic group across the Niger Delta Region that fought against the unconstitutionality of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the appointment of a Sole Administrator for the NDDC Board, as well as in ensuring that the right thing is done, commended Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo) and other ethnic youth leaders across the region for awakening and peaceful resolution over the delay in NDDC Board inauguration.

