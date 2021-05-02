Sports

Delta’ll host best festival ever –Okowa

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA Comment(0)

Chairman Delta State Sports Commission, Tony Okowa, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA says the state’s athletes going for the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have the full support of the state government to excel

 

Congratulations on the performance of your team, Delta Queens at the just concluded NWFL Super 6. How do you feel about it?

 

I feel good and glad about it. We are very happy and want to use this opportunity to thank our Governor who has always encouraged us to be successful.

 

What informed your decision to join the team as a coach?

Initially the coaches didn’t start the season well, I mean the regular season of the women league. When I saw them at the lower table, I decided to join them and took up the job of the Technical Adviser. From then, we didn’t lose any match. We made it to the second position and qualified for the Super 6. There is need for us to beef up the team and maybe bring in better coaches to join the technical crew.

 

You are the Chairman of the sports commissio. How do you come about becoming a coach?

 

Actually I didn’t just join the team for joining sake, I have what it takes to be there, I got my certificate from the National Institute of Sports in Lagos, so I am a qualified coach.

 

What will you say about the women football in Nigeria and the just concluded season?

 

It’s getting tougher day by day. I will say that it’s better than what we had in the past. Now that everybody knows that there is continental ticket to fight for, the competition is stiffer. I hope that the organisation gets better.

 

What has been the plan for the team, talking about Delta Queens going forward?

 

We always try to catch them young. We have Grassroots sports program. Most of our girls that played the Super 6 are very young. They are from the Academy. It’s always painful seeing some of our girls going to other teams. We wish some of them can come back to us.

 

We need more experienced players going forward. It’s the same thing we have been doing, always training and having sound coaches. We don’t try to relent, we always attend competitions.

 

Apart from Delta Queens, there is Warri Wolves. What should be the expectation going to the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League?

 

Warri Wolves have gotten the opportunity to sign new players. Let’s see what happens in the second stanza. I think they will do a lot better.

 

Delta State will be hosting the next sports festival. What should we be expecting?

 

We are experienced when it comes to hosting sporting events. We have seen what Edo did and applauded them. Our plan is hosting something better. There is always room for improvements. We have hosted the African championships, the women AWCON, so we are going to give it our all next year.

 

Some of our athletes that have qualified for the Olympic Games are from Delta. What’s the state doing to help these athletes?

 

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has adopted these athletes and he will still continue to encourage them in terms of their training and preparation. We are going to give them the best welfare packages

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba fly to Libya on chattered flight

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

After a huge moment of uncertainties, Enyimba FC of Aba will now honour their CAF Confederations Cup match with Al Ahly Benghazi as the team flew to Libya on a chattered flight following the intervention of the governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu. The People’s Elephant were at risk of missing the group A […]
Sports

UEFA League: Benzema stunner earns Madrid draw against Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea produced a composed performance to secure a fully deserved draw and a crucial away goal to put themselves in a promising position after their Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel’s side were superior on the night and might even regard themselves as unfortunate not to take an advantage into […]
Sports

Mike Tyson’s comeback fight postponed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson’s exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. has been moved to November. The bout was originally set for next month. But in a statement, promotional company Triller confirmed the fight would now take place on November 28 in Los Angeles, to coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “Changing the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica