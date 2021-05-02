Delta’ll host best festival ever –Okowa

Chairman Delta State Sports Commission, Tony Okowa, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA says the state’s athletes going for the Olympic Games in Tokyo will have the full support of the state government to excel

Congratulations on the performance of your team, Delta Queens at the just concluded NWFL Super 6. How do you feel about it?

I feel good and glad about it. We are very happy and want to use this opportunity to thank our Governor who has always encouraged us to be successful.

What informed your decision to join the team as a coach?

Initially the coaches didn’t start the season well, I mean the regular season of the women league. When I saw them at the lower table, I decided to join them and took up the job of the Technical Adviser. From then, we didn’t lose any match. We made it to the second position and qualified for the Super 6. There is need for us to beef up the team and maybe bring in better coaches to join the technical crew.

You are the Chairman of the sports commissio. How do you come about becoming a coach?

Actually I didn’t just join the team for joining sake, I have what it takes to be there, I got my certificate from the National Institute of Sports in Lagos, so I am a qualified coach.

What will you say about the women football in Nigeria and the just concluded season?

It’s getting tougher day by day. I will say that it’s better than what we had in the past. Now that everybody knows that there is continental ticket to fight for, the competition is stiffer. I hope that the organisation gets better.

What has been the plan for the team, talking about Delta Queens going forward?

We always try to catch them young. We have Grassroots sports program. Most of our girls that played the Super 6 are very young. They are from the Academy. It’s always painful seeing some of our girls going to other teams. We wish some of them can come back to us.

We need more experienced players going forward. It’s the same thing we have been doing, always training and having sound coaches. We don’t try to relent, we always attend competitions.

Apart from Delta Queens, there is Warri Wolves. What should be the expectation going to the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League?

Warri Wolves have gotten the opportunity to sign new players. Let’s see what happens in the second stanza. I think they will do a lot better.

Delta State will be hosting the next sports festival. What should we be expecting?

We are experienced when it comes to hosting sporting events. We have seen what Edo did and applauded them. Our plan is hosting something better. There is always room for improvements. We have hosted the African championships, the women AWCON, so we are going to give it our all next year.

Some of our athletes that have qualified for the Olympic Games are from Delta. What’s the state doing to help these athletes?

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has adopted these athletes and he will still continue to encourage them in terms of their training and preparation. We are going to give them the best welfare packages

