Delta’s great impact in varsity education

How it started

Since assumption of office in 2015, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has surmounted challenging times and excelled in managing the trajectory of economic and sustainable development of the component parts of the state. He came to power with five prong S.M.A.R.T agenda. The acronym ‘M’, represents “Meaningful Education”, which later metamorphosised into ‘Stronger Delta’ mantra during his second tenure. He vigorously pursued the establishment one Technical College in each of the 25 local government area of the state. But lo and behold, only 19 got approval from the concerned authority. This was in addition to establishment of new primary and secondary schools, and building of classrooms and prpvision pf necessary facilities in them. He did not stop at that, he widened the coast for the meaninhful education goal by establishing three new universities to end the nightmare of admission seekers in the state. They have since been approved and they have commenced academic activities. Also, the Governor made remarkable progress by impacting positively on the lives of children under 0-5, the girl-child, who are prospective beneficiaries of the institutions of learning, and graduate youths of the state in no small measure.

Foresight

He did not loose sight of other areas of people-oriented projects. A lot of legacy projects, including the state’s Secretariat, accommodating 30 MDAs within the state capital, named after the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Chile Edozien, the 6,000 square meters multi-billion naira platform Ogheye Floating Market in Warri North local government, the Koko flyover/inter-change across the Ibusa- Asaba-Onitsha expressway, the multi-billion naira storey High Court building in Asaba, the Film Village ans Leisure Park, the Asaba Specialist Hospital, the Mother and Child Diagnostic Centre in Owa Kingdom, the completion of Late Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Teachers Professional Training Centre, the SSG/Chief of Staff Quarters, the Traditional Rulers’ Council Secretariat, bridges across Ode-Itshekiri, Effurrun-Otor/ Ovwor -Oomu, Orokpe-Oha OViorie, Agbahor- Ohrerhe among others, were awarded, completed and inaugurated while other are at various stages of completion. Determined to fulfil the electiobeering promises on meaningful education, especially as it borders on Technical Education, he ordered the establishment of technical colleges in every local government area of the state. He swiftly backed up the initiative with the establishment of the Ministry of Technical Education. The Ministry soon swung into action and got approval to kickoffs 19 new technical colleges. They were constructed in three phases. The first in Asaba, Effurun and Obiarukwu. They have since been completed and fully equipped, and academic activities have since commenced in them. Others are with a timeline of completion within the lifespan of his administration. COVID-19 albatross The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic impacted negatively on speedy delivery of the project. Prior to this, the sharp drop in Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) also dealt a heavy blow on the planned phases for the cometion of the project. But the Governor was undeterred.

No retreat, no surrender

He completed the first phase and started commissioning. The new Model Technical Colleges now stood out as beautiful edifices with imposing administrative blocks, housing the offices of the Principal, Vice Principal, Bursar, other non-academic staff, the staffroom, as well as classrooms. -The stuff they are made of: In the Administrative Block, are the Physics, Biology, Chemistry and Agricultural Science Laboratories, with some craft laboratories that are not associated with noise, which include renewable energy, ICT, catering, craft practice, safety craft, garment making, and technical drawing studio. Interestingly, behind their Administrative Blocks are the workshops that are noise-related, due to the heavy machines employed in teaching and learning. Among the workshops are the Automobile, Welding and Fabrication, Electrical, Mechanical, Woodwork, Block and Bricklaying, which are all equipped with modern facilities for teaching, repairs and production.

Focused

As if that was not enough, the facilities include male and female hostels with accommodation buildings for their Masters and Mistresses as well as Porters. Also, there is kitchen and dinning hall in-bwtween the hostels with an attacked accommodation for four kitchen staff. Generator house with a 500KVA each were planted in each of the schools to prevent power outage to serve the heavy duty machines. School hall and clinic facilities were not left out. Sport pavilion, football pitch, volley bal and basket ball courts, were included. -PDP presidential selling point: The Technical College in Asaba, the state cappital, was one.of the six selling points of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Governor, who happened to be the vice presidential candidate of the party, used Atiku and.

other PDP stalwarts to inaugurate the the project alongside the Koko Flyover and Interchange, Film Village and Leisure Park, the Mother and Child DiagnosticCentre and others. The projects were counted as some of the dividends od democratic service delivery in PDP-controlled states, and that such would be replicated at the Federal level when the party is voted back into presidency.

Three new universities

It was work-in-project galore when the Governor announced and pursued the establishment of brand new universities. They are, Dennis Osadebe University (Asaba), University of Delta (Agbor) and the University of Science and Technology (Ozoro). The first was upgraded from being a campus to the Delta state University (DELSU) in Abraka. The second was the former College of Education, Agbor, while the third was elevated from the status of a polytechnic in Ozoro town to a University. Governor Okowa told those that care to listen that it became necessary, owing to the rising populations of Delta students that sought for admissions into the few universities across the country but were not taken. Also, the Governor said the feat was in tandem with the decision of the Federal government to to have degree awarding institutions to augment the existing ones.

Relief

He lamented a situation where over 1.9 million candidates sat for JAMB in 2020 and jew were admitted to fill the meagre available spaces in Nigeria’s already overwhelmed universities and thousands of students from the state were affected. He said, “according to the JAMB report for 2018, a total of 80,131 Deltans, representing 4.85 percent of the admission seekers nationwide, sat for the above mentioned examination, while 16 percent were offered admission because of inadequate entry spaces. “The implication is that, 26 percent of these candidates could only get admission, regardless of their performance. So, this justifies the reaction of the Delta state government as swift and reassuring to best assuage the development.”

Job opportunities

Besides the job and wealth creation programmes of the Governor, which has empowered over 40,000 persons, directly and indirectly since inception in 2015, the establishment of the institutions have provided more direct and indirect employments for job seekers. Several criticisms trailed the style of the meaningful education pursuit. The founder of to Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Chief Sheriff Mulade criticized the citing of the three universities. He categorically said it was lopsided as known was created in the riverine areas of the state. He faulted the Governor for not elevating the School of Marine Technology to the status of a university for waterside dwellers to take advantage of. The statwe chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) pinpointed the clannish and tribal sentiments in their establishment. The party wondered why the best of the universities was pushed to Ika loxality , where the Governor hails from, and the School of Medicine and the Mother and Child Diagnostic Centre were diverted to his village in Owa kingdom.

Future support

But the former Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoghobare, under whose purview the universities were approved, said many variables were considered during their creatoon. One, he said, the new universities were upshoot from already existing higher institutions that are state-owned. He said it would have been extremely cumbersome.for the state government to have started the three on a virgin land, even as he said the Federal institutions, namely the Peteoleum Training Institute, (PTI) and the School of Marine Technology,in other parts of the statw should serve to complement the new ones. On his part, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajoka, said “their establishment have broadened access to university education for students, especially in the fields of medicine, engineering, law, ICT and architecture.” He made bold to say with the feat, “Delta has become the only state with highest state-pwnwd universities in Nigeria. Going forward, Delta is on the threshold of history to achieve what many states are yearning for, a workable ans.practical school system built on professional and sound ethical best practice.” Aniagwu said Delta, under Okowa, has continued to lead the way as a pacesetter in the deepening meaningful education coverage.

Like this: Like Loading...