Delta’s Okowa grants full autonomy to state judiciary

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Tuesday said that the state’s judiciary has been granted full autonomy to carry out its operations independently and effectively.

Announcing the new development, Governor Okowa said that the judiciary’s autonomy is sequel to his signing of the Judiciary Autonomy Law in January 2021.

The governor also said that he has directed the setting up of committees headed by the Chief Judge of Delta State to begin the process of implementing full autonomy for the judiciary.

According to him: “Earlier today, at a meeting with the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, and other judges in the state’s judiciary, I was pleased to announce that in line with the law, Delta State’s judiciary has been accorded full autonomy.

“This is because, with my signing of the Judiciary Autonomy law in January 2021, and the setting up of the relevant committees by the Chief Judge, our great state has begun the process of implementing full autonomy for its judiciary.

“Therefore, as we work to improve our democratic processes across board, we are proud that Delta State now has both a legislature and judiciary that are fully autonomous,” the governor said.

