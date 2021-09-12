News

Delta’s tragic Saturday: Cleric slumps, dies on altar

It was a tragic Saturday traged in Delta State yesterday, as a minister of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rev Efe Urhogo, who was ministering at St John’s Anglican Church, Okpara Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area in the state, slumped and died on  the Altar.

 

This came as a yet to be identified man, was electrocuted around the United Bank for Africa (UBA), opposite the popular Grand Hotel, along Nnebisi Road, in Asaba, the state capital, Oshimili South local government area.

 

The cleric was said to be on the pulpit and delivering his homily for the Anglican Youth Week Event when suddenly he slumped and died. One of the participating youths in the church, who simply identified herself as Efemena, said, “he was rushed to the nearby Eku Specialist Hospital where the doctors on duty confirmed him dead.”

 

She said his body has been deposited in the hospital’s morgue. While she said the cleric hails from Urhuoka-Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government Area, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in council area, Apostle Linus Enomolele, said he was out of town and yet to be informed.

 

The electrocuted man was allegedly commissioned to fix the dilapidated roof of a shop when his body touched the live wire of a nearby pole of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and died.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, feigned ignorance when contacted in Asaba yesterday. He said “I am not aware.”

 

The Public Relations Officer of BEDC, Mrs Esther Okolie, did not pick her calls. Also, on the fateful day, a man identified as Blessed Friday Owalegba, fell into a septic tank, popularly known as “Soak-Away”, located behind his house while he was harvesting maize from his farmland but cheated death.

