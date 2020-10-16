Demand emergency rule, Olowu Kuta tells North-East elders

Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, has asked political leaders, monarchs and elders of the North-East to demand from President Mu-hammadu Buhari the declaration of a state of emergency in Borno State to clear out terrorists.

The monarch made the call yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting with the leadership of some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Lagos. In a statement he issued after the parley, Makama said he made the call in view of the very many negative comments recently from leaders from that state on the insurgency war, which suggested that the state needed a total concentration of the fighting forces.

Specifically, he called out Senator Kashim Shettima, former governor of Borno State, to “call the socalled North-East leaders to order, as we don’t have North- East Army or Borno State Army but Nigerian Army, which no section of the country has the prerogative of its leadership.

“The North-East leaders should be grateful to the President for giving them so much, and to all Nigerians for sacrificing the lives of their children in Borno and the North-East generally. They should show appreciation rather than daily sabotaging security operational efforts. “It’s unpatriotic for any groups or the so-called North- East leaders to use the popular #EndSARS to blackmail the President in pushing through their personal unpatriotic agenda.

Their continuous hatred for the military leadership came to the fore when they openly condemned the well-planned Operation Fire Ball recently declared by the Chief of Army Staff.” “No individual or group has the right to question military operations except for the President who is the Commander-in-Chief. If the so-called North m-East leaders are patriotic as they claimed, we implore them to call on the authorities to declare a State of Emergency and allow the military to clear the insurgents’ once and for all.”

Like this: Like Loading...