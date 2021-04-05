Demand for air travel rises over attacks on vehicles

Fare surges by 50%

Following the increasing rate of insecurity across the country, most Nigerians and foreigners alike have resorted to travelling by air in the last couple of weeks.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that the choice to go by air has, however, been complicated due to inadequate aircraft to meet the huge demand.

The situation has also led to a high freeze on fare as almost all the airlines have increased prices by a minimum of 50 per cent as at last week.

Bandits operating across the highways have recently resorted to kidnapping passengers for ransom, even with some not coming out alive.

While many are turning up for flights that are extremely expensive, only few can afford the astronomically huge fares, Further investigation revealed that the situation had dampened morale and led to carriers engaging in flight delays and cancellations.

The carriers, according to experts, have taken advantage of the situation to clandestinely raise fares by over 50 per cent and in some cases by 75 per cent as supply can no longer meet the demand. Managing Director of Skypower Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), Mr. Basil Agboarumi, told New Telegraph at the weekend that most airlines’ aircraft were down and could not be brought back because of paucity of foreign exchange, stressing that aircraft spare parts were not manufactured in Nigeria.

His words: “This time around, people want to fly but the capacity is not there because many people are afraid to travel on the road as a result of insecurity. This is the time aviation should have taken full advantage but the number of aircraft on ground cannot fully meet up the demand.

So you can see the effects of foreign exchange coming up from N360 to what it is today.” Soeaking on cargo handling business at the airport,

Agboarumi disclosed that freight business had made great improvements, but he was quick to point out that they were yet to get to the 2019 level before the advent of COVID-19. “We are getting to 80 to 90 on cargo and passengers, both international and domestic; we are at about 60 per cent or thereabout because some of the airlines have not returned back as we speak.

On domestic, we can say all the airlines have resumed but not at that capacity that we were at December 2019,” he stated. The SAHCOL MD pleaded with the Federal Government to extend waiver to ground handling firms, maintaining that ground handling firms were part of the entire chain of the aviation industry.

To him, ground handling is key in flight operations and movement of passengers, baggage and cargo from one point to another. “We felt that no matter what the government is doing for the airlines, ground handling should be included and benefit from it too.

It is just the same way aircraft are gotten from abroad that is ours are brought in because none of our equipment is manufactured in Nigeria. We also place orders so that the manufacturers build them. We pay quite a lot of money to get in our handling equipment.”

“We believe that what should be done is that the same kind of waivers that the airlines are enjoying should also be extended to us to make life easier for us. Recently, we formed an association and this is one of the major things that they are to fight like this.

But we are taking our case to the government, Ministry of Aviation and the NCAA as the representative of government in the aviation industry.

“The last point was NCAA requesting for some information from us and some of the things that we learnt has to do with the issues have been raised in some higher places and they needed to submit data and positions.

So we submitted our position and I believe that they have taken it from us and we are expecting a feedback from government in that regard,” he added.

