Demand for container ships to hit 10% in 2023

The global shipping body, Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) has said that the demand for containerships would increase by 10 per cent in 2023 as ship owners were going ahead to implement the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 2023 regulations. According to BIMCO, meeting Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and achieving a good Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating was a hot topic in the industry that may likely impact the demand and supply balance moving forward.

It said that for older ships, the main way of meeting the impending CII regulations would be by slowing down, putting greater pressure on the supply side amid likely adjustments of sailing routes. The council’s Chief Shipping Analyst, Niels Rasmussen, said that congestion would be a driver of vessel demand and capacity supply for a while, noting that the implementation of EEXIin 2023, would likely be a more significant factor where vessel demand was concerned.

He explained: “In our last report, we estimated that EEXI could result in a five per cent increase in vessel requirements due to lower sailing speeds. Since then, Maersk has announced that they are likely to need five to 15 per cent more vessels, while Hapag-Lloyd estimates an increase of five to 10 per cent. Congestion could dissipate in 2022 or by spring 2023 at the latest. Rasmussen added: “We expect it to be in the 200,000- 300,000 TEU/year range, possibly higher if owners decide to demolish ships instead of paying for retrofits to comply with EEXI.

Even though contracting has slowed down from an average of 358,000 TEU/month in 2021 to 248,000/month in the first seven months of 2022, the order book has still increased by 1.2 million TEU since the beginning of the year. The order book now stands at se end million TEU, equivalent to 27.6 per cent of the trading fleet. The resulting deliveries are likely to considerably impact the fortunes of the container market over the next few years as about five million TEU will be delivered during 2023-3024. BIMCO’s total fleet growth estimate stands at 2.9per cent for 2022 and eight per cent for 2023.” According to BIMCO’s data, no container vessel has been demolished so far this year, but the demolition activity is expected to resume during the rest of the year and in 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...