Demand for probe heightens as subsidy gulps N10trn

Group picks holes in FG's price modulation

REALITY

Women professionals say COVID-19 accentuates hitherto ignored reality

Fuel subsidy is contributing to the crisis rocking Nigeria and has gulped an average of N10 trillion in the last 10 years.

Women in Energy Network, an umbrella body for all women in the sector, which gave this hint, picked holes even in the price modulation strategy recently intriduced by government.

The group, in a paper addressed to the Chairman, Senate Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources, threw its weight behind full deregulation of the sector, maintaining that “we are of the opinion that the issues need to be addressed in a broader, fundamental, and urgent manner.”

The subsidies are “costing around N1 trillion ($2.8 billion) each year—well over 10 per cent of the budget—and crowding out resources that could be invested in people.

“The price modulation regime in the Nigerian downstream sector discourages fair competition, denying the country of much needed new investments and technology in the sector.

Huge capital investors are interested in the upstream sector, due to its more transparent regimes leading to the stagnation of the downstream sector.”

WIEN in a letter entitled, “RE: EXITING PETROLEUM SUBSIDY: ENSURING SELFSUFFICIENCY IN THE DOMESTIC REFINING OF PEROLEUM PRODUCTS, said: “Prior to this period, Nigeria’s economic indicators were already showing signs of distress, with falling external reserves, falling balance of trade, falling foreign investment inflows, falling revenues, rising debt to income ratios, rising inflation rate, amongst others.

“Hence, the Nigerian economy was already on a fragile, unsustainable path but the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant consequences on both the global and local oil and gas industry accentuated the necessity of urgent decisions and changes in the management of the sector which we, as a country, must make.

The pandemic clearly brought to light a reality that has been quite often ignored – that developments in the oil and gas sector impact on all aspects of the Nigerian economy and all groups in the society: the farmer in the rural community, students, civil servants, government contractors, traders in rural and urban markets, the typical household, big businesses, small and medium scale enterprises, and Nigeria’s middle class.”

Nigeria allocates 445,000 barrels of crude oil daily for local refining. The letter signed by President of WIEN, Funmi Ogbue, read further: “We make our submissions based on the following considerations: The Nigerian oil and gas sector continues to be the nation’s so

urce for foreign exchange earnings, even though its contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) was 7.32 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. “While the global oil and gas industry remains dynamic and complex, some cruci

s and increased discovery of oil fields in several jurisdictions all over the world and Africa particularly. “On the other hand, it is the need for increased revenue to fund the budget, that is driving Nigeria’s fiscal and policy framework.”

Since the discovery of crude oil in Nigeria, several issues have, according to the group, plagued the industry from dwindling oil and foreign exchange reserves, lack of clear or consistent fiscal strategy, lack of critical investment into the sector, exacting rules on tax jurisdiction, among others.

“Any nation intending to attract investment must have the right tax policies, particularly within the context of globalisation.

Also, Nigeria is not insulated from the effects of the oil crisis and various trade wars.

With over threequarters of its revenues from oil, it is acknowledged that the country needs to reduce its dependency on oil, yet, it also needs to create the right fiscal environment to attract and sustain investment in its oil and gas sector. “Nigeria is facing major economic challenges.

Growth is low and unemployment is high and rising, inflation is in double digits and there is a large, growing fiscal deficit. It is also struggling to deliver development to its people, becoming in 2018 the ‘poverty capital of the world’, overtaking India as the country with the largest absolute number of people living in extreme poverty.”

Despite over 60 years of oil exploration and production and massive inflow of rents occasioned by multiple periods of oil boom, Nigeria, the letter read, “remains largely underdeveloped.

Recent performance rankings place her among countries with low human development with HDI score that is lower than the averages for oil-exporting countries and sub-Saharan Africa.

“Despite a boom in all prices between 2010 and 2014 and significant increases in oil production following a peace deal in the Niger Delta, the proportion of people living below the national poverty line in the country rose from 34.1 per cent of the population between 2000 and 2006 to 46.39 per cent by 2019.

“We strongly believe that farreaching reforms should be a first step in a broader renewed social contract, where public funds are used to deliver improved social services and infrastructure, with evaluation and adaptation.”

