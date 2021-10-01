Demand for urgent agric equipment import heightens

As the country’s foreign exchange situation bites harder, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) has called for a special consideration for investors in agric sector to enable them import essential materials to boost food production. Findings revealed that the inability of agric equipment importers to access forex from commercial banks was causing disruption and leading to inflated prices of food items in the country. Particularly, it was also discovered that the disruption was worsening the country’s food basket value chain as commercial banks have failed to honour the agric importers’ applications for special intervention.

Indeed, the LCCI noted that the situation had also led to many of the agric equipment importers to default in paying their counterpart fund. Over time, Nigeria’s agricultural trade deficit continues to widen amid government’s push for selfsufficiency in the sector According to a report by PwC, although the Nigerian government has provided several facilities through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) such as the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to help provide small-scale farmers with adequate financing, the farming industry still lacks adequate access to finance.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had assured of forex approval for customers with legitimate demand that exceeds transaction limit as long as such applications meet stipulated requirements. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in an interview with New Telegraph, in Lagos disclosed that uncertainty had surrounded the special interventions. According to her, the non-access to forex is also compounding guaranteed food security in the country as many of them are groaning that their forex application forms submitted at the banks are yet to be addressed and approved, forcing them to go to the black market to source for forex at higher exchange rate. Almona said: “We are aware of special interventions and provisions for importation of agric machinery and equipment to boost agric production in Nigeria.

“For those that secured the special funds from CBN, it is expected that commercial banks will honour their application for forex to pay their counterpart funding for the imported equipment. “Failure of the banks to extend forex to these set of importers in the agricultural sector will lead to many agric equipment importers defaulting in pay their counterpart funding. “We had envisaged that the banks will not be able to meet the demands for forex and this will force manufacturers to source forex from the parallel market with rates hitting the skies. “We have also advised that raw materials that are not available locally but are critical component of production should be supported till when we can build enough capacity to produce them locally.

“For instance, some of the items of the 41 items excluded from CBN forex funding are critical ingredi-ents of production for some manufacturers and presently, they import such items at the rate of N525 per dollar rate.” Findings by New Telegraph correspondent showed that many agric importers were sweating it out to pay for farm equipment imported as they search for FX despite CBN guaranteeing to support sustainable agric development in the country. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, former LCCI SMEG (Small and Medium scale Enterprise Group) Chairman, Abiodun Oladapo, blamed the worsening food production on forex, despite the CBN agric policy encouraging importation of farm machinery and equipment. He also said the Nigeria Customs Service regulations and tariffs on semi-Complete Knocked Down (CDK) tractors did not encourage investors to establish local assembly factories in the country. Oladapo said that the policy encouraged importation of fully-built tractors, which attracted zero per cent duty and five per cent VAT, adding that many importers were facing FX challenges on those agric inputs imported under the CBN agric policy. He said: “We are interested in bringing development to the Nigerian agriculture sector, especially in the assembling of tractors and other agricultural machinery.

“But the FX shortage is hampering agric importers determination to service foreign counterparts funding for those farm inputs already imported into the country.” He, however, urged that the Federal Government policies on import tariffs should be quickly implemented to catalyse development.

