Sports

Dembele fires Barca past Sociedad to Copa semis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Ousmane Dembele’s strike, capping a brilliant individual display, helped Barcelona beat Real Sociedad 1-0 and reach the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

The French forward struck in the 52nd minute to power the record 31-time champions through against 10-man La Real, who had Brais Mendez sent off late in the first half.

Barcelona have enjoyed a strong start to 2023, winning the Spanish Super Cup and moving three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga, and continued it in a pulsating cup clash.

Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad have thrilled in the league, sitting third, but were missing veteran playmaker David Silva and Mikel Merino through injury.

Xavi Hernandez, on his 43rd birthday, guided his team to a nervy victory, in search of more silverware.

Barcelona came out of the blocks quickly and Robert Lewandowski had an effort blocked after the electric Dembele found him.

Gavi fired wide and Frenkie de Jong deflected in another strike but from an offside position and the goal was disallowed.

At the other end Takefusa Kubo crashed a shot against the crossbar, as the game ebbed and flowed in entertaining fashion.

Barcelona fans frequently showed their ire towards referee Jesus Gil Manzano in the first half – he was the official who sent off Robert Lewandowski against Osasuna in November, resulting in a ban which the Pole is still serving in LaLiga.

However it was Real Sociedad midfielder Mendez who was sent off at Camp Nou, just before halftime.

The Spaniard lunged in on Sergio Busquets, catching his compatriot with his studs above the ankle.

Early in the second half Barcelona broke the deadlock when Jules Kounde slid Dembele in down the right wing and he drove into the box and lashed past Alex Remiro at the near post.

Real Sociedad, despite their numerical disadvantage, battled well and should have levelled when Sorloth fired over from only a couple of yards out.

The Norwegian striker had netted five goals in his previous six games and looked aghast at his miss.

Barcelona survived two late scares after Ter Stegen gave the ball away but then saved from Robert Navarro and produced another fine stop to deny Jon Ander Olasagasti.

On Thursday Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid and Valencia welcome Athletic Club in the other quarterfinals.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ref beaten to coma, as FA Chairman’s Cup turns bloody

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a show of shame in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Friday as a Nigerian referee, identified as Haruna, was beaten to coma by some irate fans. It was learnt that the referee is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lokoja. The incident happened at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium in […]
Sports

Serie A: Napoli humiliate Juve in top-of-the-table clash

Posted on Author Reporter

    Leaders Napoli thrashed second-placed Juventus 5-1 in Serie A on Friday, increasing their advantage at top of the standings to 10 points. Napoli went ahead in the 14th minute, after Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a close-range bicycle kick by winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but failed to deny Victor Osimhen’s follow-up with a header. […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs edge past Burnley to go fourth

Posted on Author Reporter

Harry Kane’s penalty saw off a stubborn Burnley side as Tottenham moved above Arsenal into fourth place and kept the Clarets’ survival hopes in the balance. On a tense afternoon in north London with so much at stake at both ends of the table, Kane’s spot-kick in first-half stoppage time proved enough to give his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica