Democracy Best Option, Buhari Tells Outgoing Diplomats In Farewell Message

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said despite the several circumstances of unconstitutional administration change across Africa in the past three years, democracy remains the best option for any nation-state.

“Democracy is still the best option,” Buhari said when he received two outgoing Ambassadors in farewell audiences at State House, Abuja.

They include the Angolan and Emirati Ambassadors to Nigeria, Dr. Eustaquio Quibato and Dr Fahad Al Taffaq, respectively.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this in a statement he signed on Thursday titled ‘President Buhari bids farewell to Angolan and UAE Ambassadors.’

Buhari’s statements come barely three months after he complained about the spate of coups in Africa when he hosted a delegation of the Universal Peace Federation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Findings by our correspondent revealed at least 48 coups and coup attempts on African administrations and regimes since 2010.

Since the start of the Buhari regime alone, 24 coups and coup attempts have been reportedly carried out leading to unstable regimes and destabilized economies

The affected States include Burundi, Burkina, Central African Republic, Libya, The Gambia, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mali, Tunisia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, and Sao Tome and Principe.

But the President recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country uses its size and resources to help sister African nations as must possible

He said despite the rash of military coups in some parts of the continent, “democracy is still the best option.”

Quibato who arrived earlier thanked the President for the “wise leadership you’ve been giving to Nigeria,” for being the Champion of Anti-Corruption in Africa, and for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group.

He also lauded Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

In another audience, Buhari received the outgoing Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Fahad Al Taffaq, saying he was quite glad that Nigeria made a good impression on him, as he stated in his remarks.

Recalling that he had been well received anytime he visited UAE, the President assured that the two countries will continue to improve on their relationship, “as we have so much in common.”

Dr. Taffaq equally pledged that the two countries will continue to work “on the details of our relationship,” adding that he made lots of friends in government, the private sector, and civil society during his five-year tour of duty.

The ambassador said he traveled extensively in Nigeria and has come to understand the diversity and culture of the people.

“I am leaving with beautiful memories. I will continue to be close to Nigeria in different capacities,” the Ambassador promised.

Like this: Like Loading...