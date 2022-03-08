Democracy can only flourish if peace is allowed – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the tenets of democracy can only flourish if peace was allowed to prevail adding that elections should not divide people but unite them.

Speaking on Tuesday when Daniel Iworiso- Markson, former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, visited him at his Abuja residence to hint him of his intention to contest the forthcoming National Assembly election for Ogbia Federal Constituency, Jonathan sued for peace among his kinsmen vying for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

A statement signed by Iworiso-Markson’s Media Assistant, Allen Ibiba-Harry, said that Jonathan described Markson as an industrious young man, who had been promoting the interests of Ogbia Local Government Area.