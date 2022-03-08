News

Democracy can only flourish if peace is allowed – Jonathan

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the tenets of democracy can only flourish if  peace was allowed to prevail  adding that elections should not divide people but unite them.

Speaking on Tuesday when Daniel Iworiso- Markson, former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Bayelsa State, visited him at his Abuja residence to hint him of his intention to contest the forthcoming National Assembly election for Ogbia Federal Constituency, Jonathan sued for peace among his kinsmen vying for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

A statement signed by Iworiso-Markson’s Media Assistant, Allen Ibiba-Harry, said that Jonathan  described Markson as an industrious young man, who had been promoting the interests of Ogbia Local Government Area.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Monguno, cronies’ threats to EFCC chairman’s life totally unacceptable, should be investigated

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Patriots for Emancipation and Change (CPEC) has called on relevant authorities to investigate the alleged threats on the life of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The group made this known at a press conference on Monday in Lagos. Recall that Bawa had alleged that he […]
News

CJ inaugurates election tribunals for Lagos LG polls

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos Chief Judge, Justice Kareem Alogba, yesterday inaugurated two election petitions tribunals to look into disputes arising from the July 24 local government elections in the state. The first tribunal has Justice Babajide Candide-Johnson as chairman and would sit at the Ikeja High Court premises. It will preside over petitions from Lagos mainland. The […]
News

Cleaning the Augean Stable at the NBC

Posted on Author Toby Prince

The National Broadcasting Corporation is a regulatory agency. As such, it must never be seen that regulatory agencies are complicit in enforcing standards, especially in the critical broadcast industry in Nigeria. It was, therefore, a worrisome situation when it was observed that the agency was enmeshed in untoward practices as enshrined by the former director-general, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica