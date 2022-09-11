Democracy can’t survive without media –Gbajabiamila

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has said democracy is a fragile construct and will not last long without the media. Gbajabiamila stated this Saturday in Abuja at a workshop organised by the House of Representatives for journalists covering the lower chamber.

He said: “Democracy will not survive without a vibrant, independent, innovative and patriotic press. “The role of the press in a democracy is multi-faceted. You inform the public and you educate them about the law and government, politics and governance.

“You record history as it happens and preserve the national memory as a guide and warning for the future. And you hold power to account, ensuring that those who are chosen to serve the public interest keep faith with the citizens who depend on them”.

The speaker noted that through the years, “Technological advances, the rapid increase in access to internet services, and the growth of social media has changed the way we receive and interact with news and information.

What we understand as the professional press – newspapers and magazines, television and radio – are now in competition with every member of the public with a smartphone, access to the internet and the inclination to participate in the public discourse”.

Speaking further, he said the landscape within which the press operates has changed in dramatic ways, the duties of the press and the public expectation of them remains the same.

“We expect journalists and media organisations to maintain a high level of professional conduct; we demand accurate reporting and detailed analysis of public policy and expect the media to continue to defend citizens’ rights, hold the powerful to account and promote the public good through the honourable practice of journalism.”

