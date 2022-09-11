News

Democracy can’t survive without media –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has said democracy is a fragile construct and will not last long without the media. Gbajabiamila stated this Saturday in Abuja at a workshop organised by the House of Representatives for journalists covering the lower chamber.

He said: “Democracy will not survive without a vibrant, independent, innovative and patriotic press. “The role of the press in a democracy is multi-faceted. You inform the public and you educate them about the law and government, politics and governance.

“You record history as it happens and preserve the national memory as a guide and warning for the future. And you hold power to account, ensuring that those who are chosen to serve the public interest keep faith with the citizens who depend on them”.

The speaker noted that  through the years, “Technological advances, the rapid increase in access to internet services, and the growth of social media has changed the way we receive and interact with news and information.

What we understand as the professional press – newspapers and magazines, television and radio – are now in competition with every member of the public with a smartphone, access to the internet and the inclination to participate in the public discourse”.

Speaking further, he said the  landscape within which the press operates has changed in dramatic ways, the duties of the press and the public expectation of them remains the same.

“We expect journalists and media organisations to maintain a high level of professional conduct; we demand accurate reporting and detailed analysis of public policy and expect the media to continue to defend citizens’ rights, hold the powerful to account and promote the public good through the honourable practice of journalism.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Mohammed’s committee: How PDP govs, leaders sabotaged Atiku in 2019

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

• Candidate’s statesmanship, a weakness in north • We can’t win with S’East, S’South alone • Govs put themselves above party, some feared Buhari   • Corporate organisations embargoed from financing PDP     The 2019 Election Review Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed how some governors of the party and other […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC playing divisive politics by using Wike’s name to institute suit against PDP – Ayu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of playing divisive politics by using the name of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to institute a suit against the PDP. Ayu, who spoke on Friday at United Nations International Youth Day (IYD) 2022, put […]
News Top Stories

Inspector, 3 others killed as gunmen attack Imo police division

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imo State Police Command has confirmed that three gunmen and a Police Inspector, died during a gun attack in a police division in Orsu Local Government Area on Thursday night. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this development was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica