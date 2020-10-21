Democracy can’t thrive without activism, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the nation’s democracy can not thrive without activism, describing it as a fertilizer for change in any society.

According to a release made by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in a condolence message sent to the family of Mr. John Yima Sen, an activist and former Director-General of the Northern Elders Forum.

He noted that; “The late John Yima was a dedicated activist and crusader for good governance. Our democracy cannot thrive without activism, which is a fertilizer for change in any society.’’

Buhari praised the late Yima as “a patriot and loud voice for good governance whose contributions to the development of our democracy cannot be forgotten.’’

The President also commiserated with the leadership of NEF, praying God to grant the departed a peaceful rest and comfort his family.

