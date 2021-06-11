News

Democracy Day: Embrace democratic virtues, Kalu tells political class

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on the political class to demonstrate and uphold the tenets of democracy in all endeavours.
Commending the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for its concerted efforts in repositioning the country, Kalu stressed that the President has built critical infrastructure across the nation.
He cautioned politicians against actions that are capable of polarizing the country, noting that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity.
Kalu, who frowned at the recurring destruction of private and public properties in some parts of the country, sued for peace and calm across the country, adding that democratic virtues are anchored on rule of law.
The Senate’s Chief Whip, urged Nigerians to be wary of selfish and power hungry politicians, who are inciting the people against the Federal Government, noting that the President has continued to demonstrate his patriotic determination to build a prosperous nation.
Kalu, while acknowledging the achievements of the founding fathers of Nigeria in sustaining a united country, stressed that the country’s nascent democracy is fast growing under the current Federal Government.
In a goodwill message in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day, Kalu commended Nigerians for embracing democracy, adding the country has benefited from the dividends of democracy.
He said: “Nigeria’s democracy has been growing steadily over the years.
“The current administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has no doubt, upheld the doctrines of democracy in its activities.
“The Federal Government has lived up to expectations in the sustenance of good governance.
“The dividends of democracy is visible in all ramifications across the country.
“The political class regardless of party affiliation should support the President’s agenda of building a prosperous Nigeria.
“Politics should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people and not as a do-or-die affair.
“As politicians, we must not betray the trust of the people.
“The political class should emulate the qualities of the late Chief M.K.O Abiola, who was a widely accepted business mogul and political leader beyond the shores of Africa.
“As we mark this occasion of Democracy Day, let us shun violence and other social vices for the sake of propserity.”
Kalu, who advocated credible and genuine leadership at all levels of government, called on Nigerians to sustain their support for the Federal Government, adding that development can only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere.
The Senator wished Nigerians a happy Democracy Day celebration.

