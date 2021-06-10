Democracy Day: FG declares June 14 public holiday

As part of activities to mark this year’s Democracy Day (June 12), the Federal Government has declared Monday, June 14, a public holiday.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who congratulated Nigerians on the solemn occasion.

Recall that the June 12, 1993 presidential election, presumed to have been won by the late Chief Moshood Abiola, was adjudged the freest exercise in the history of electioneering in the country.

It was, however, annulled by the then Gen. Ibrahim Babangida-led military regime.

In recognition of the above, the federal government proclaimed June 12 as Democracy Day, as against May 29, which had enjoyed that status.

Aregbesola, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Shuaibu Belgore, enjoined citizens to support efforts to keep the country united and prosperous.

