Democracy day: God is set to deliver Nigeria –Muoka

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has said God is set to truly deliver Nigeria as the nation marks its democracy anniversary. Muoka revealed that the cries of the citizens have risen unto God following the killings, hardship and pains going on.

He made these known ahead of the biennial twoday crusade programme entitled; “…And The Enemies Submitted’, which started Saturday, June 11 and ends today, Sunday 12. ‘‘There is no doubt that the ongoing hues and cries as a result of insecurity, economic woes, political turmoil, social anarchy, etc. are nothing but that the power of God will be made manifest.

Many may think that the devil, our arch enemy, is now in control of the affairs of men. But that assumption is erroneous because our God is still the Almighty and Sovereign God. ‘‘He knows there will be a time of public outcry and a time to intervene and deliver his people. He has time for everything, time to weigh the enemies of his children on the balance and time to judge them.

‘‘The time now is for God to deliver his people and cause their enemies to submit. It does not matter how strong your enemy may be, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to deliver His people from all forms of bondages which they have been subjected to by their enemies,’’ Muoka stated as contained in a statement released by the Public Relation Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi.

He added: ‘‘His Children have cried enough and he has heard their cry and will on that day in a dimension never witnessed before demonstrates his power to deliver them from all afflictions. ‘‘The crusade is designed to spiritually deal with everything that constitutes itself as the enemy of man.

At the end, the prevailing economic woes, political turmoil and social disorder will be a thing of the past and a new dawn will emerge in Jesus name.’’

