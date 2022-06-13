Democracy Day: June 12 represents collective aspiration for better country, says Sanwo-Olu annals. Sanwo-Olu

As Nigerians marked the 29th anniversary of June 12, 1993 annulment of the nation’s adjudged most credible election, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said June 12 remained a rallying symbol around which Nigerians’ aspirations for unity, hope, bettercondition of living and true democratic practices were built.

Sanwo-Olu said that the hope of creating a better country must be rekindled bythesacrificesmadebypast political actorsthatlaiddown their lives, especially the late Chief Moshood Abiola, who paid the supreme price.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo- Olu said the commemoration of the Democracy Day must be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future all citizens desire, without recourse to fanning the embers of ethnicity, religious difference and other dividing fault lines.

The governor stressed that the most pronounced hallmark of June 12, 1993 election was the rejection of ethno-religious stereotypes.

This, he said, made the process the most acceptable political process in the nation’s said: “The challenge before all of us today, as Lagosians and Nigerians, is that June 12 must become a symbol of unity, of hope, of aspiration for a better tomorrow; one built upon true democratic ideals and practices. The Democracy Day must be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build the future we want.

Twenty-nine years ago on this day, Nigerians trooped enthusiastically to the polls, defying stereotypes of ethnicity and religion to prove to ourselves and the world that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Regrettably, the powersthat- be at the time truncated that dream. But it was merely a delay, not a denial. We have since been blessed with a new opportunity to build on the hope and the potential of June 12, 1993. That responsibility is now in our hands, and posterity will not forgive us if we squander it. We have seen our democracy at work. It is not perfect, but no democracy is.

There are still gaps to be closed, and processes to be improved upon, but there is no doubt that the journey we started over two decades ago is fully on course and maturing.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that there had been a lot of milestones recorded in the current Fourth Republic to expand participation in the political process, citing the enactment of a new electoral Act unanimously passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The governor listed other milestones achieved in the current democratic journey to include the passing of the Not Too Young To Run Act, and continuous amendments to the Constitution.

