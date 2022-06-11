News

Democracy Day: Kick out APC to sustain democracy, Atiku tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to unite and come together and kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to sustain the nation’s democracy.

 

Atiku in a statement to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration said the ruling party has failed in its campaign promises.

 

The former vice president noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has brought the worst form of government in the country, “where insecurity, disunity,  inequity, lack of job opportunity, dwindling economic prosperity and hyperinflation stare us all in the face.”

 

He told Nigerians to remember that Nigeria’s current debt burden stands at over N41 trillion with less than $40 billion reserve, and regretted that the ruling party could not offer Nigerians honesty on its pledged manifestos with regards to security, economic growth and anti-corruption.

Atiku stated that this is an auspicious period to rally round all compatriots; to think and work in concert for the unity, security, equity, inclusivity, socio-economic prosperity and equitable development of the country.

He enjoined them to discharge their civic responsibility to salvage the country, adding that the time is ripe for all adult Nigerians to register to vote and defend their votes.

 

