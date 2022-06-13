News

Democracy Day: Kingibe gets Vice President recognition

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…as three military personnel slump at Eagle Square parade

Running mate to late M.K.O. Abiola, the acknowledged winner of the annulled June 12, 1992 Presidential election, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, was officially recognised as a former Vice President at the Eagle Square venue of this year’s Democracy Day celebration Monday.

Kingibe was introduced as former Vice President and invited to join in a group photograph with President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.

This came as three military personnel who were participating in the parade Monday slumped at the venue.

They were believed to have succumbed to exhaustion having endured standing for a long period of time

There was confusion as some security and medical personnel rushed to the parade ground with stretchers and whisked their collapsed colleagues to the Medical shed on the left side of the state box where the President sat.

The affected soldiers were, however, revived in no time

The ceremony featured performances by the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police.

The Nigerian Army Female Corps also performed a combat display followed by traditional dance performance from various ethnic groups.

The President, who was the Special Guest of Honour, inspected the guards, and was followed by a military/police march past in slow and quick time.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

