Democracy Day: Kingibe officially recognised as Vice President

Running mate to the late MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe was, yesterday, officially recognised as a former vice president at the Eagle Square, venue of this year’s Democracy Day celebration yesterday.

Kingibe was introduced as former vice president and invited to join in a group photograph with President Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu.

Three military person- nel, who were participating in the parade yesterday, slumped at the venue. They were believed to have succumbed to exhaustion, having endured standing for a long period of time.

There was confusion as some security and medical personnel rushed to the parade ground with stretchers and whisked their colleagues to the medical shed on the left side of the State Box, where the President sat. The affected soldiers were, however, soon revived. The ceremony featured performances by the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police.

The Nigerian Army Female Corps also performed a combat display, followed by traditional dance performances from various ethnic groups. The President, who was the Special Guestof- Honour, inspected the guards, and was followed by a military/police march-past in slow and quick motions.

To round off the ceremony, there was a combined silent drill display by the armed forces and police, a playlet performance before the advancing of the parade in review order.

In attendance were former President Goodluck Jonathan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Presiding Officers of the National Assembly; Service Chiefs; members of the Diplomatic Corps, and National Youth Corps members.

