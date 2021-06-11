Democracy Day: Nollywood puts Buhari, IBB, others on spotlight in London

On June 12, Nigerians will be marking this year’s edition of Democracy Day, probably reflecting on the myriads of problems confronting the nation at this stage of her socio-political history. But those resident in London have the great opportunity of spicing up the day at Cineworld O2 Arena, with a special feature film, ‘Badamasi: Portrait of a General’, which promises to unveil fresh vista on some of Nigeria’s political figures, especially Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential elections, Gen. Sani Abacha, a former military head of state and President Muhammadu Buhari, who was overthrown in 1985 as the military hed of state.

The film which is an authorised biopic of former President Ibrahim Babangida is coming on the heels of the mystery that has surrounded some aspects of Nigerian history, which have former President Babangida as major participant. Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye whose directorial skills revolutionized Nollywood with blockbusters like ‘Last Flight To Abuja’, ‘Mirror Boy’ and ‘Oxford Gardens’, Badamasi has a stellar cast led by Enyinna Nwigwe

