News Top Stories

Democracy Day: PDP govs’re ambassadors of good governance

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum secretariat has said governors elected on the platform of the party are ambassadors of good governance. Director General of the secretariat, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, in a statement, said the governors are exceptional and have delivered democracy dividends to the people who elected them.

 

The statement noted “the spate of commissioning of completed projects” carried out by PDP governors in all sectors, and said they are worthy of emulation. “It is a self-evident fact that the PDP governors are truly  ambassadors of good governance and accountability.

 

“You are worthy examples of what leadership is all about – caring, dedicated and committed to the security and general wellbeing of all citizens in your various states,” the statement added. It expressed regret that “the very terrible problems” caused by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration “as a result of sheer incompetence and lack of capacity which has plunged Nigeria into debilitating insecurity and economic stagnation.”

 

The statement implored the governors to shun partisanship and help to steady the ship of the nation, noting that Nigerians look up to them and the PDP to salvage the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Banks’ Q2 credit to private sector now N18.82trn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended credit facilities totalling N18.82 trillion to the private sector in the second quarter of this year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. This represented an increase of 1.9 per cent compared with N18.49 trillion recorded in the first quarter. Year-on-year, the banks’ credit to the […]
News

Yuletide: Uzodinma warns motorists against violation of COVID-19 protocol

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has warned motorist including residents against violating COVID- 19 protocols, saying that there would be severe consequences for violators during the forthcoming Christmas season. The governor gave the warning at a flag-off 2020 ‘Ember-Month’ safety campaign in Owerri yesterday, organised by the state’s command of the Federal Road Safety […]
News

Sal Rich delves into the importance of education in achieving success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To be named the most innovative digital marketer of 2020 doesn’t happen without putting in some awe-inspiring work. More specifically, running two successful six figure companies and holding not one but three master’s degrees. The individual behind this phenomenal resume is Sal Rich, a driven entrepreneur who has made a splash in e-commerce and cryptocurrency. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica