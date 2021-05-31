Democracy Day: PDP govs’re ambassadors of good governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum secretariat has said governors elected on the platform of the party are ambassadors of good governance. Director General of the secretariat, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, in a statement, said the governors are exceptional and have delivered democracy dividends to the people who elected them.

The statement noted “the spate of commissioning of completed projects” carried out by PDP governors in all sectors, and said they are worthy of emulation. “It is a self-evident fact that the PDP governors are truly ambassadors of good governance and accountability.

“You are worthy examples of what leadership is all about – caring, dedicated and committed to the security and general wellbeing of all citizens in your various states,” the statement added. It expressed regret that “the very terrible problems” caused by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration “as a result of sheer incompetence and lack of capacity which has plunged Nigeria into debilitating insecurity and economic stagnation.”

The statement implored the governors to shun partisanship and help to steady the ship of the nation, noting that Nigerians look up to them and the PDP to salvage the country.

