News

Democracy: Jonathan advocates election gradings system

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Former President, Dr. Goodlicuk Jonathan has suggested that the Commonwealth should develop a benchmarking system of election reporting for member countries.
Jonathan, who spoke at a special virtual high level panel which focused on 40 years of Commonwealth’s election observation experience, argued that member-nations’ performance in conduct of elections should be evaluated against defined assessment standards.
The former president in a statement by his media officer, Ikechukwu Eze, said this can be done without compromising Commonwealth’s policy of neutrality and non-interference on internal affairs of member-nations.
According to him: “The Commonwealth should not just observe elections and make recommendations. I want the Commonwealth to go further by scoring countries according to their performance.
“The democracy marker can be used to grade all the 53-member states.
“After every election, the Commonwealth should review the processes to be able to grade and place every country on a particular rung of the election marker.
“Once you do that you will find that those in charge of affairs in every country in the Commonwealth will then begin to make conscious efforts to improve on their performance. That way, Commonwealth recommendations after observing elections, will become more meaningful.”
He stated that the rating could be for measuring compliance to identified criteria, preferably on a scale of 1-4 or category A – D, depending on the agreed template.
Jonathan defended that there will be no risk of direct interference because those who win under any of the identified categories will continue to run their countries according to their own national rules and laws.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North-East, that had lingered for over ten years, the country had been confronted with other security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. New […]
News

Buhari, Current Service Chiefs Still The Best for Nigeria – South- East Traditional Ruler

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A prominent traditional ruler in the Southeast, Igwe Friday Imoko of Effium, in Ebonyi State, has described President Muhammadu Buhari and the current set of Service Chiefs as the best for the country. The Traditional Ruler said while speaking with newsmen at Abakaliki during the launch of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, that if one is […]
News

Beirut blast: Lebanese govt resigns

Posted on Author Reporter

…as death toll rises to 200 The Lebanese government has resigned following the explosion which rocked Beirut, the country’s capital. A massive explosion rocked a part of the city on Tuesday, causing widespread damage to lives and properties. Windows were shattered, cars tumbled and buildings collapsed during the incident. According to Marwan Abboud, Beirut governor, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: