Democracy on trial as local government elections hold in Lagos, Ogun

In this piece, OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI examines the readiness of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to conduct credible elections as the people of the two states go to polls to elect their grassroots leaders today.

Prior to 1999, when democracy returned to Nigeria after years of military rule, millions of Nigerians had looked forward to when the nation would embrace democracy once again. However, events leading to the nation’s nacsent democracy in 1999 are now for the records. All said and done, after 22 years of uniterrupted democracy in Nigeria, one area the nation has been trying to perfect is its electoral system.

Indeed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been trying its best to come up with better ways of conducting elections and save itself from issues relating to credibility and manipulations of all forms. The introduction of card readers in 2015 greatly helped to reshape the process of election in Nigeria, no wonder the then incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

But elections into local governments in the 36 states of the country by their various local electoral commissions appear to be far from the expectations of members of the public and stakeholders. It is a usual occurrence that elections into all the local governments in any given state is always won in a landslide by the ruling party, which mostly clinches both the Chairmanship and councillorship seats in all the councils.

This is viewed by observers as a result of collaboration between the electoral commissions and the state governments. According to a political scientist, Mr. Oziegbe Johnson, this is a clear case of he who pays the piper dictates the tune. Johnson, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph stressed that the best way out of this is for elections into local governments to be conducted by the INEC, saying that the situation would continue as long as the status quo remains. On Saturday July 24, local government elections would hold both in Lagos and Ogun States.

While elections would be conducted into the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Development Areas in Lagos State, the process would hold for the 20 local governments in Ogun State. The Lagos election is being conducted by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), while that of Ogun State would be conducted by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC). Conincidentally, the ruling party in the two states is the All Progressives Congress (APC), while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the major opposition party in the two states.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Barrister Ganiu Taofeek, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in an interview said that his party was ready for the polls despite fears of “manipulations by the APC.” Taofeek, who expressed fears that the process might not be as democratic as expected, said that his party would not shy away from the elections, and urges members of the public to protect their votes. “We have long been prepared for the local government elections in Lagos State because we know that the people of the state want an alternative, which is the PDP.

“The APC had been ruling them for long, especially at the local council levels and they are not satisfied,” he said. Taofeek maintained that his party would contest in all the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in the state and that it was sure of victory.

The PDP Publicity Secretary said that it was unfortunate that a ruling party usually wins all the local council elections in any state in Nigeria. While saying that his party wouldn’t pretend to be oblivious of such a situation in the state, he said that Lagos is peculiar, and that the political education in the state is sophisticated. Also speaking, the Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Hon. Muiz Dosunmu said that the party was prepared for the local government elections in the state and that the people were tired of the APC.

Dosunmu noted that the APC had not been the winning local government elections in the states, but that “they have been rigging elections in Lagos State, not even only in the local governments. We know their antics and we are ready for them this time around.” On if his party would contest in the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs in the state, he said that the PDP is a grassroots party, and the biggest party in Africa, and that “we have our people in every local government in Lagos State.” Also speaking to Saturday Telegraph recently, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC in Lagos State, Hon. Tunde Balogun said that the local government elections are not organised by the APC.

Balogun stated that the elections are being conducted by LASIEC, “headed by a renowned judge, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Philips.” “We don’t conduct the elections, we are like other parties. We should expect LASIEC, a notable commission to perform its duties effectively. “I don’t have any doubt about their fairness.

I am sure that they are doing very well and a lot of people are expecting the best from them. The fact that our party is popular and is doing well has no effect on people’s perception about the fairness of the electoral umpire,” he said. This was corroborated by the Publicity Secretary of Caretaker Committee of the APC in the state, Hon. Seye Oladejo, who absolved the party of any form of interference with results of polls despite the fact that it is the ruling party in the state. “On the issue of the elections being free and fair, you should direct that to LASIEC. We are only participating in the elections.

“LASIEC would have to determine the winners of the elections based on popular votes, not our party,” he said. Speaking on the local government elections in Ogun State, a chieftain of the APC in the state, who gave his name as Alhaji J.K.A Odetogun from Alapoti Ward in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, said that the PDP was not a stable party in the state and that it has no capacity to defeat the APC.

“I don’t think we have a stable PDP in Ogun State, I am not going to talk about the PDP at the national level. “But as it relates to Ogun State, we know what is going on. The internal problem in the PDP in the state is affecting them further and of course, as it happened in 2019, I have no reference to their fear at all,” he said, adding that the APC had not disappointed the people of the state since it got to power a few years back. A chieftain of the PDP and a senatorial aspirant in Ogun Central, Mr. Olumide Aderinokun, told Saturday Telegraph in a recent interview that the ruling APC infiltrated the PDP to achieve its aims in the local government elections.

“What happened regarding the forthcoming local governments election organised by the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) is that they knew that we are so strong, so when they were giving the forms out they gave them to somebody that they planted in the party. “When we went there to ask them why they did so, they said that a former chairman of the party in the state in Buruji camp, wrote a note to OGSIEC that he should be given the forms. “But he is now with Hon. Ladi Adebutu. Of course, all of us are together. We have meetings that is unknown to many people.

“If it were to be the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that is conducting the elections, it will not be like that because they know the law more than OGSIEC. We would not have been in this position, where they are trying to compromise the system,” he said. As the people of the two South West states troop out to vote today, observers are on the look out to see if indeed the state electoral commissions are ready to move with time, correct the anomalies of the past and strengthen democracy.

