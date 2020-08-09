Democracy or Demoncrazy: Which are we operating?

INTRODUCTION

Today, let me simply recall my article published in this column on 8th March, 2018 (about two and a half years ago).

This is because, rather than things changing for the better, they are getting worse. Nigeria is profusely hemorrhaging. There appears to be no destination compass. Everything is in a state of flux.

Elections are getting deadlier. Corruption is worse. Poverty is grinding. Insecurity is alarming. Moral ethos are vanishing. Nigerians are hungry. Many are hanging themselves by the neck.

Rape cases have increased, geometrically, not arithmetically. Armed banditry, Boko Haram insurgency, Herdsmen menace, palpable fear, hopelessness, melancholy, all reign supreme. Now, read my following 8th March, 2018, intervention, and judge for urself . “I have been writing this column for nearly four years (since, 2014).

I have equally and simultaneously written a column, titled “Hard Facts” – for its sister paper (The Sun), two years (since April, 2016). I have never failed in this self-appointed mission of exposing societal ills, informing and educating the Nigerian people and raising the bar of critical public discourse, with sustained critique of bad governance and maladministration. Whether I have succeeded or not in this my pet mission is left for posterity to judge.

(By the way, I have since October, 2018, started a 3rd weekly column in the Lawyers’ pages of Thisday). “There are, however, times when literary prose and legalese fail me woefully. At such times, I labour in vain to find the right words, or choose the right syntax, to communicate my thoughts and message.

The Nigeria of today is more graphically painted by unmatched novelist, Chinua Achebe, whose words at page 252 of his epic “There was a Country”, still resonates today as they were six years ago and best illustrates my personal anguish at today’s unprecedented misgovernance.

He had lamented in 2012: “Every Nigerian knows that there should be accountability, that people should be accountable.

But if the president – the person running the whole show – has all of the power and resources of the country in his control, and he is also the one who selects who should be probed or not, clearly we will have an uneven system in which those who are favored by the emperor have free rein to loot the treasury with reckless abandon, while those who are disliked or tell the emperor that he is not wearing any clothes get marched swiftly to guillotine!”

“It is in this perplexing conundrum I find myself that I have decided today, to express myself in poetry. Gosh!

My great apology to those ivory tower literary giants of poetry, for the imperfections readily apparent at this amateurish attempt at a field quite unfamiliar to me.

Though I had made the best result in my 1974 WASCE examinations, scoring A1 both in English Language and English literature respectively, such are mere untested tender feet in the convoluted and labyrinthine world of poetry, wherein iconic prodigies of the likes of Christopher Okigbo, Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, J.P. Clark, Gabriel Okara, Niyi Osundare, Jimi Solanke, Ben Okri, Chimamanda Adichie, etc., reign supreme. So, permit me to try my luck in this new area of my writing. I take on the topic, Democracy and how it has been rendered demonically crazy (“demon-crazy”).

“DEMOCRACY VS DEMONCRAZY

1.

Government of the people

For the people

By the people

Democracy they call it.

How democracy transforms to demoncrazy

The people wonder

For the power hungry

For the power drunk

Democracy it is not

Demoncrazy it is.

The people despair

The people perspire

In a terrible quagmire

Mouths agape the people moan

In vain they seek comfort zone.

Forlorn they look for sucour

Disappointed they seek for support

How come democracy

Has turned to demoncrazy

The people moan

The people mourn

The people wonder

The rulers thunder.

Votes that are never counted

Counted votes that never count

What manner of rulers

Make suffer the ruled

What manner of government

Make perish the governed

Ha! This democracy is demoncrazy.

2.

This demon is crazy

This craze is demonic

This is government of the few

For the few

This is government of the privileged

By the privileged

For the privileged

This is the government of the aristocrats

By the aristocrats

For the aristocrats.

Where are the people

The very dog that wags the tail

How come the tail wags the dog?

Ha! This democracy is demoncrazy.

Hunger, penury, hopelessness

The environment dominate

Poverty and disillusionment beat the people

silly

Corruption strut about willy-nilly

Happily, laughing to scorn the people.

The rich get richer

The poor get poorer

What manner of democracy

Is this that manacles the people

And shackles the masses.

Tears well, eyes bloodied

Teeth gnash, hopes dashed, infrastructure

decay

Ha! This democracy is demoncrazy.

3

The Rulers promised Eldorado

At campaigns before rented crowd

The people believed in expected uhuru

Their forked tongues they believed Their lies they swallowed

Hopes they invested

Dreams they dreamt of a better tomorrow

They wobbled, fumbled and struggled, falling

one over another

To catch a glimpse of the saviours, the rescuers.

But saviours and rescuers they are not

Foxy traitors and villains they are

“One – chance” vehicle this has become

Hopes dashed, dreams become night mare.

Ha! This democracy is demoncrazy

Like walking corpses the people feed from

dustbins

Watching helplessly the rulers dine with

golden cutleries

Their children in ivory towers overseas

Their voters turned to beggars

Extreme brutality and savagery the people

endure

Their rights trampled upon and rule of law

interred.

What manner of democracy

Talks always about elections

Never about the people

Never about their welfare

Our common wealth is stolen

Our patrimony is pilfered

Our future is blighted

Our faith is shattered

Ha! This democracy is demoncrazy.

4

Rulers egos are balmed

With the masses tears and blood

Their taste buds titillated with best wines

and cuisine

At the expense of the hoi-polloi,

The hewers of wood and drawers of water

Who prostrate and cower at their appearance

Occasionally they are rented as crowds

And paid peanuts with their own taxes

To hail “ranka dede”, “ekabo”, “moo khia”

and “indewo” to the tormentors

The abused people suffer from Stockholm’s

syndrome

The defiled masses suffer from psychosis,

from neurosis

When comes their emancipation

They know not

Ha! This democracy is demoncrazy.

Toil the people must day and night to eke

out a living

Their children are at home

Not in schools for lack of funds

Crime exacerbates and insecurity dominates

Kidnapping, deviousness, dubiousness

and political rascality triumph,

Mediocrity, nepotism, cronyism, clannishness

bloom

And meritocracy takes a dive for safety.

Promises are broken without consequences Because elections will be rigged

And illegality enthroned

Because the people will be used against the

people

To help the tormentor, the crucifier

Ha! This democracy is demon

NOW THIS

THE DREAMS OF LATE ZAKAWANU GARUBA

Hon. Zakawanu Garuba passed on a few weeks ago at 54. I could not find words adequate enough to mourn him immediately.

Now, I must. He was close to me. Zakawanu was a true, full-blooded Etsako son and scion. A tested, experienced and court room gladiator, Zakawanu was a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly.

One of the best so far. He provided sterling leadership to the legislative branch of government when he was Speaker . He was a sagacious politician, master strategist, fecund Administrator and a crowd puller who loved his people immensely.

His Edo, Etsako and Auchi people responded in equal measure, by literally enthroning him in the pantheon of Edo State heroes.

Zakawanu was Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services & Supervising Executive Commissioner Operations, at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria.

In this position, late Garuba performed brilliantly, dexterously.

He was always thinking outside the box, with untrammelled commitment and devotion to his country .

AND THERE GOES FECUND JUSTICE JUDE OKEKE

Why this sudden harvest of deaths of the very best? I can’t understand. Words are surely not adequate to express my personal agony and depression on the passage of Hon Justice Jude Okeke.

When my client, Mohammed Bello Adoke, (SAN), former Attorney – General of the Federation, first mentioned Okeke’s death to to me in my office, after court , I literally went down flat on my buttocks.

I was that shocked. Adoke helped me up to my feet. I have since been saddened and devastated by the premature departure of this uncommon (combined) Judge- Lawyer, and Bench – and Bar gentleman of impeccable credentials and breath – taking intellectual prowess.

Justice Jude was former NBA chairman of the Unity Bar, Abuja. He was a courageous Judge, extremely brilliant and blessed with a penetratingly analytical mind.His judgements and rulings were a must read.

He was always full of life and humour, and nothing appeared to perturb him.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Democracy must be built through open societies that share information. When there is information, there is enlightenment. When there is debate, there are solutions. When there is no sharing of power, no rule of law, no accountability, there is abuse, corruption, subjugation and indignation.” (Atifete Jahjaga).”

LAST LINE

Hope Nigerians are reading, digesting and awaiting the next exploring discourse of Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., LL.D?

