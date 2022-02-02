Democracy: Reps in search of solution to coups

The House of Representatives recently passed a motion calling for measures to address growing incidences of military interference in governance in West African countries, PHILIP NYAM reports

It is no longer news that military incursion into civil politics is gradually returning to West Africa. In the past two years, the military has at least, overthrown democratically elected governments in five countries of the sub-region. The first of the coups occurred in Mali in August 2020.

The country’s president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was arrested by the military and forced to resign on state television. In fact, two coups actually took place in Mali within a spate of nine months. In April last year, President Idriss Deby of Chad was assassinated.

The country’s constitution was suspended and his son, undemocratically foisted on the nation. In March 2021, there was a failed coup attempt in Niger. In September 2021, there was a coup in Guinea, in which the commander of the country’s Special Forces, Mamady Doumbouya, led other officers to overthrow President Alpha Conde, who had tried to cling to power.

Again, in October 2021, the Sudanese military led by General Abdel Fattah al- Burham took control of power. The prime minister, however, refused to recognise the coup and instead called for resistance. Unfortunately, the military interference was carried into year 2022 as on January 24, the military struck in Burkina Faso overthrowing the government of President Roch Kabore.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) immediately suspended Burkina Faso as the coup was roundly condemned by various stakeholders. It was this backdrop that the House of Representatives decided to pass a resolution, calling for measures to forestall future coups in the sub-region. The motion to this effect, sponsored by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) and seconded by Hon. Zanna Usman, centered on the need to address the resurgence of military coups in the West African countries.

Leading debate on the motion, Ihonvbere said that resurgence of the coup culture in Western Africa is a dangerous trend that seems to bring back the military junta, which the whole world has termed illegal as it seeks to take over power from democratically elected governments.

He noted that Nigeria, which is a power bloc in the sub-region, has since resisted sentiments of military takeover. He, however, expressed fears that if the trend continues, the illegal sentiments can spread. Ihonvbere called on the nations in the region as well as the Nigerian House of Representatives to condemn the trend with the strongest possible terms in order to correct instances where it has so far occurred, as well as to ensure that the ugly trend does not expand to other nations in the sub-region.

A military coup, according to him “clearly goes against global trends in respect to constitutions of all democratic nations.” He stressed the importance of the adoption of the motion so that the ugly trend does not continue to spread across the sub-region.

He said this was imperative so that parliaments can continue to function to uphold the rights and desires of African people. He added that it will also ensure that constitutions continue to function and development continues in the interest of citizens of the sub-region and the world over. Supporting the motion, Hon. Herman Hembe (APC, Benue) called on the international community to strongly condemn the notion of using military coups to settle national disputes no matter how compelling.

The lawmaker insisted on democratic means in settling national disenfranchisement. Hembe urged politicians to be more sincere in upholding the trust of the people, who elected them in order to avert violent usurpation of government. Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub (APC, Adamawa) also condemned the resurgence of coups in the sub-region and called on guardians of both de-mocracy and governance, including ECOWAS to ensure that they remain awake to their duties as well as use the powers reposed on them to ensure that democracy is sustained.

The Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno), who stated that the worst form of democracy is far better than the best form of dictatorship, urged the people to jealously guard the democracy they have as that is the only form of government in which the people truly have a voice.

He condemned in strong terms the subversion of the will of the people by forceful military takeover, while tasking ECOWAS to act fast and return all affected nations to democratic rule. Hon. Abbas Adigun (PDP, Oyo), in his contribution, called on ECOWAS to stand strong in the interest of affected nations in the West Africa to return them to democracy as speedily as possible. Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) in his submission condemned in strong terms all military coups in the sub-region.

He called on all leaders to provide good leadership, so that the masses cannot contemplate accommodating the military as an option of governance. Elumelu also called on leaders of all arms of government in Africa to emulate other developing nations of the world that have made them socio-economic hubs worldwide.

This he stated will have the twin effect of bringing investment and development to the nations as well as wealth to the citizenry. Giving his own perspective, the chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) stated that since Africa has seen the benefits of democracy globally; it is right to rise and condemn any action that truncates democracy in the continent. He applauded the role Nigeria has continued to play in the conservation and stabilisation of democracy in the continent.

He also commended former President Goodluck Jonathan, who, with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, is ensuring democratic stability in the West Africa. According to him, since Nigeria is in the leadership of the sub-region; the country should use that power to continue to ensure democratic stability within the region and resist any such military or forceful disruptions as this increases indices of economic sanctions and distrust in business spheres for African countries, leading to further impoverishment of the people. The motion was unanimously adopted when Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary put it to question.

