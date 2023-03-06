Democracy: Show restraint, patriotism, Buhari charges Chadian factions

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on leaders of the various Chadian political factions to show restraint and patriotism by immersing themselves in the ongoing transition to democracy in their country. According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said this yesterday while speaking to the country’s transition President and Head of Government, General Mehmet Idris Deby-Itno when he visited him on the side-lines of the ongoing UN programme in Doha, Qatar. Buhari said: “I watch developments in your country from a safe distance. As a close neighbour, I go to sleep and wake up with the issue on my mind. “I sympathize with you, not only as a youth, but due to the position of some of the groups operating outside the country including Libya, even though this is a problem you inherited from your father.

I am really reduced to praying on this matter. Other groups who think they are strong should be patriotic, settle down and secure their own country.” He thanked the Chadian leader for the visit, giving assurances that: “As a good neighbour, I am prepared at any time to listen to your representations, political, security or any other matter.” The Chadian leader said he had come to say thank you to the President for the support he provided to him and his country as they undertook the ongoing transition to democracy, which he said was going well. He wished Buhari a long life and congratulated him on the ongoing democratic process in Nigeria, adding that: “We hope we will continue to see you even after your departure from office.”

