News Top Stories

Democracy: Show restraint, patriotism, Buhari charges Chadian factions

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on leaders of the various Chadian political factions to show restraint and patriotism by immersing themselves in the ongoing transition to democracy in their country. According to a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President said this yesterday while speaking to the country’s transition President and Head of Government, General Mehmet Idris Deby-Itno when he visited him on the side-lines of the ongoing UN programme in Doha, Qatar. Buhari said: “I watch developments in your country from a safe distance. As a close neighbour, I go to sleep and wake up with the issue on my mind. “I sympathize with you, not only as a youth, but due to the position of some of the groups operating outside the country including Libya, even though this is a problem you inherited from your father.

I am really reduced to praying on this matter. Other groups who think they are strong should be patriotic, settle down and secure their own country.” He thanked the Chadian leader for the visit, giving assurances that: “As a good neighbour, I am prepared at any time to listen to your representations, political, security or any other matter.” The Chadian leader said he had come to say thank you to the President for the support he provided to him and his country as they undertook the ongoing transition to democracy, which he said was going well. He wished Buhari a long life and congratulated him on the ongoing democratic process in Nigeria, adding that: “We hope we will continue to see you even after your departure from office.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: PDP, APC trade accusations over 16 victims of gunshot attacks at Akoko Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

As fear continues to mount following spate of political violence in parts of Edo State with about three weeks to the September 19 governorship election, leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, yesterday blasted that opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate Pastor […]
2023 Elections Top Stories

Group Calls For INEC Chairman’s Arrest, Says Election Is Daylight Robbery

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

An Edo socio-cultural group, Concerned Edo Citizen Forum has called on security agencies, including the Directorate of State Services (DSS) to arrest the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu for plunging the nation into a tumour with the conduct of the 2023 presidential election. According to the group, the electoral […]
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: Again, 5 govs shun BOT, Atiku’s Kaduna rally

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

…travel to Spain to strategise   Less than 12 hours after the intervention of the Board of Trustees (BoT) in the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the five aggrieved governors, have jetted out of the country. The PDP presidential campaign, which was suspended last week, will berth in Kaduna on Monday, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica