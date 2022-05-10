Democracy under threat in Africa –Gbajabiamila

News Top Stories

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said the threat to democracy is one of the major developmental challenges facing the African continent, which needs to be tackled urgently.

 

Gbajabiamila was speakinginAbuja, Nigeria’scapital, yesterday at the opening of the first Conference of SpeakersandHeadsof AfricanParliaments, which he initiated. He said Africa has huge potential to achieve the highest development goals in the world and must do more urgently to get there, adding that the parliament, being a key arm of government, has a major role to play in galvanising this push for Africa’s development to be in good standing with other continents. The conference, with the theme: ‘Enhancing Africa’s Post-COVID Economic Recovery through Parliamentary Leadership’, enjoyed the participationof speakersand heads of parliaments from many African countries. It was to discuss legislative initiatives African Parliaments can take to help the continent walk through the post-COVID era and other economic plans, including campaigns for debt cancellations by global creditors. Addressing his colleagues, Gbajabiamila noted that some challenges to development, including threats to democracy, were issues to be tackled with the legislature playing a lead role. “Africa has come of age.

Yetthereisnogainsaying that we are far from achieving the highest potential that we are able. Across the continent, democracy is under threat and in retreat. From Sudan to Mali, Guinea and Chad, elected governments have been usurped by military juntas, overturning years of progress and the hopes of millions. Even in the places where elected governments arestillincharge, publicfaith in the governing institutions is at an all-time low. “When citizens lose confidence that a democratic government can meet their expectations, democracy loses credibility and support and begins a death spiral. This is thereality intoomany places across our continent. “Many reasons have been adduced to explain how we arrived at these dire circumstances. This Conference will examine some of those reasons to understand what we need to do to correct the trajectory of our countries and continent,” he said. Thespeaker alsocalled for “investing in Africa’s young people, protecting them, ensuring their health and wellbeing and providing them with a solid education upon which to build their future.” Gbajabiamila also said working together in an atmosphere of peace and jointly tackling the ravaging insecurity on the continent, would safeguard thefutureof the continent. President Muhammadu Buhari, who declared the conference open, was represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. He thanked the speakers for initiating the CoSAP, acknowledging the importance of the legislature in sustaining democracy and growth across the globe.

 

