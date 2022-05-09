News

Democracy under threat in Africa – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said the threat to democracy is one of the major developmental challenges facing the African continent, which needs to be tackled urgently.

Gbajabiamila was speaking in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Monday at the opening of the 1st Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments, which he initiated.

He said Africa has huge potential to achieve the highest development goals in the world and must do more urgently to get there adding that the parliament, being a key arm of government, has a major role to play in galvanising this push for Africa’s development to be in good standing with other continents.

The conference, with the theme: ‘Enhancing Africa’s Post-COVID Economic Recovery through Parliamentary Leadership’, enjoyed the participation of speakers and heads of parliaments from many African countries.

It was to discuss legislative initiatives African Parliaments can take to help the continent walk through the post-COVID era and other economic plans, including campaigns for debt cancellations by global creditors.

Addressing his colleagues, Gbajabiamila noted that some challenges to development, including threats to democracy, were issues to be tackled with the legislature playing a lead role.

“Africa has come of age. Yet there is no gainsaying that we are far from achieving the highest potential that we are able. Across the continent, democracy is under threat and in retreat. From Sudan to Mali, Guinea and Chad, elected governments have been usurped by military juntas, overturning years of progress and the hopes of millions. Even in the places where elected governments are still in charge, public faith in the governing institutions is at an all-time low.

“When citizens lose confidence that a democratic government can meet their expectations, democracy loses credibility and support and begins a death spiral. This is the reality in too many places across our continent.

“Many reasons have been adduced to explain how we arrived at these dire circumstances. This Conference will examine some of those reasons to understand what we need to do to correct the trajectory of our countries and continent,” he said.

The speaker also called for “investing in Africa’s young people, protecting them, ensuring their health and well-being and providing them with a solid education upon which to build their future.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MBF backs state govs on open grazing prohibition laws

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

* Demands arrest, prosecution of Miyetti Allah leaders   *Says their open defiance to laws, threat to national security   The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has thrown its weight behind the Southern Governors Forum for mobilising its members to enact laws prohibiting open grazing by cattle herders in their respective states. It has also commended […]
News Top Stories

Lawyer withdraws representation in suit against Akwa Ibom APC

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina / Abuja

The Law Firm of Solomon Umoh, SAN has withdrawn its legal representation in the suit filed by one Leo Ntukepko and three others against the All Progressive Congress and three others.   The law firm in a letter signed by a lawyer in the Chambers, Obinna Mbata, made its withdrawal of instruction known to the […]
News

Jihadists attack UN base in Borno, trapping 25 aid workers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Jihadists linked to the Islamic State have attacked a UN base and overrun a humanitarian hub in northeastern Nigeria, trapping 25 aid workers, security and humanitarian sources said. Scores of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters invaded the town of Dikwa in restive Borno state, dislodging troops from the military base and torching […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica