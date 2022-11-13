Democracy under threat in Taraba, says Hon. Shiddi

Hon. Usman Danjuma Shiddi represents the Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency of Taraba State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Internal Security. He is also the APC senatorial candidate for Taraba South Senatorial District. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the chances of the APC, allegations of intimidation and harassment by the Taraba State governor and other issues

Recently, you raised the alarm that democracy is being threatened in Taraba State ahead of the 2023 polls. What is the crux of the matter?

The issue is that Governor Darius Ishiaku is afraid of the APC. He has seen that he is going to lose the forthcoming elections. He has tried all other ways but he couldn’t succeed. Now, he wants to use the brute method by harassing and intimidating the opposition by instilling fear in our people, thinking that he would have his way. But we are ready for him.

As we speak, the Director-General of my campaign organisation, Dantani Danazumi Meshack has been incarcerated in prison. Two days ago, two of the coordinators for Senator Emmanuel Bwacha who is the governorship candidate of the APC and my own coordinator and the party chairman in my local government were taken to court and from there straight to prison.

As I speak to you now, they are in prison custody for the mere fact that they reported to the police a plan by some PDP stalwarts to attack us. And the police didn’t arrest those people, neither did they investigate the matter but ended up inviting those that wrote the petition, took them to court and sent them straight to prison without even a proper trial.

They offered to grant them bail if they produce a permanent secretary who is a civil servant in the state as surety. You know that no permanent secretary would do that in a PDP-controlled state. When an attempt was made to reach out to the judge, the judge claimed that he had travelled to the village and won’t return till Monday. That means that they would keep them in prison until the judge returns from his village.

They have abused their fundamental human rights, freedom and liberty. That’s why we say democracy is under threat in Taraba State, because the governor does not have patience for the opposition. The government of the day in the state is using state resources and power to harass and intimidate our law-abiding citizens, particularly members of the APC. This is because the APC has become his nightmare.

So, what do you think should be done to address this, especially the allegations of harassment and intimidation against the governor?

The way out is for you in the Fourth Estate of the realm to tell the world that this is what is happening in Taraba State, that a democratically elected governor is trying to assault democracy. We on our side are also appealing to relevant government agencies- the judiciary, the National Security Adviser and whoever matters in this country to quickly address this matter. Otherwise, there would be anarchy in

Taraba State. The governor is just testing the waters now. If they allow him to go scot-free with what he is doing, he would do worse than this and Taraba would be in turmoil.

The APC presidential ticket has generated some ripples among some groups in the country because both the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shettima are Muslims. How can the APC deliver on this ticket in a state like Taraba, which has a huge population of Christians?

We want to unite our people and we have told our people not to assess candidates based on their religious beliefs. We want them to assess candidates based on their character, performance and track records. Because if we want to continue assessing candidates based on their religion, tribe, and ethnicity, we will not go far in this country.

Barack Obama became the American President not because he was of predominantly white stock. If Americans had assessed him based on his colour, Obama would not have become president. But the Americans assessed him based on his character. So, I’m appealing to Tarabans and Nigerians to consider Tinubu and Shettima, first as Nigerians and then look at their track records and what they can do for Nigeria and not what their belief is. I don’t think any Nigerian has ever become president or governor by only Christians or Muslims voting for him or her.

When you talk of track records, what track records do Tinubu and Shettima possess to qualify them for the presidency?

Tinubu performed well as the governor of Lagos State for eight years. If you go to Lagos today, it is better than what Lagos was in the 80s and 90s. So, for that, he has done very well and we have to give him the benefit of the doubt to deliver.

Shettima too did very well as the governor of Borno State for eight years in the midst of the Boko Haram crisis, general insurgency, etc. He did far better than governors from places that had no insecurity issues like Taraba. Shettima built houses, infrastructure, etc. If he can do that in the midst of an insurgency, it means he can deliver as vice president.

What are the chances of Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC winning the March 2023 gubernatorial elections in Taraba State?

His chances are very bright. He is a grassroots politician and has been in Taraba politics since 1992. He was a member of the state House of Assembly, he was a commissioner, he was a member of the House of Representatives, and a serving Senator for 12 years. He has never lost any election to the best of my knowledge.

People like him because he has done a lot for the people of southern Taraba; he has performed very well. So, his chances are bright. The PDP candidate is not known. He was a soldier and the highest position he held was the chairman of NIMASA and then state chairman of PDP. Even as chairman of the PDP, he didn’t do anything positive, rather he contributed to bringing down the party. So, there is no one among the gubernatorial candidates that can be compared to Bwacha.

You seem to be very confident about the APC winning Taraba but the state has been a PDP since 1999. How can the APC change this?

I have told you we are going to break the jinx. For example, APC currently controls four out of the six House of Reps seats in the state. Out of three senatorial seats, the APC is controlling two and these are grassroots politicians. These are the people who were instrumental in making PDP win elections and now they are in APC. So how will the PDP win the election?

We are going to change the narrative now. The APC has more numbers in the National Assembly now from Taraba State. So, I don’t see the magic the PDP can do to retain power because the governor has destroyed the PDP in Taraba State. APC is the winning party and it will take over Taraba State come 2023.

But the APC is divided, don’t you think this will affect the party?

No, that is our internal problem and we are going to sort it out. We will settle our differences and come out stronger.

You’re aspiring for the Senate, what do you have on the table for your constituents?

I’m going to the Senate to consolidate on what I’m doing in the House of Reps. If you ask my constituents why they will vote for Hon. Danjuma Shiddi, they will give you their reasons. I wouldn’t want to sing praises of myself but all I can say is that I want to consolidate on my achievements, which my constituents can attest to.

A lot of Nigerians have been complaining that the APC government has failed to fight insecurity and could not sustain the economy. Do you think the same Nigerians will still vote for APC ahead of other parties?

Well, concerning insecurity, I will say the APC inherited it from the PDP and the government has been working so hard to address it. Even in the area of the economy, the government is working round the clock to stabilise the economy.

But you must know that these problems cannot be fixed in a day. But the APC has the commitment, discipline and capacity to achieve this. And you must acknowledge that insecurity is a global issue. Just like COVID-19 came and affected all the economies of the world, the Russian-Ukraine war is affecting many economies of the world and Nigeria is not an exception. So, we appeal to Nigerians to give the APC another chance.

You are in the House of Representatives and now aiming at the Senate. What are your chances to clinch the Taraba South Senatorial seat in the 2023 poll?

I am a very successful politician. I won the election to come to the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). I was the first politician from the North to win an election on that platform. I won based on the fact that I am a grassroots person. I defeated both the PDP and the APC to come to the House of Representatives.

I am presently in the APC. I can fly any platform and win election if the law permits me. My people like me and I am with them all the time and I deliver. The governor, who is my opponent in PDP has failed our people and he has not delivered and that is why I have the confidence I am going to defeat him by the grace of God even if the election is going to hold tomorrow.

Wouldn’t the incumbency factor play a role in the outcome of the election in Taraba State in 2023?

Thank God you are a Nigerian and we all know what has happened. I don’t think that would also be taken into account now because of the amendment in the Electoral Act that incorporated the electronic transfer of election results. It would be difficult for any incumbent to manipulate the election now.

People’s votes would now count. So, the factor of incumbency would not work.

Even vote buying would be minimised because people would collect your money but would not vote for you if they don’t have confidence in you. Once you are not performing nobody would follow you. We are becoming more enlightened politically now. There is dynamism in politics. Things are improving. There is a slight improvement in what transpired in the 2019 elections compared to what happened in 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari defeated the incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

