Democratic Convention closing night draws event’s biggest TV audience

…as Biden, allies raise $70m

The closing night of the virtual Democratic National Convention attracted roughly 24.6 million primetime television viewers, the largest audience of the week, according to data from the Nielsen ratings agency.

The number covers viewership across 10 broadcast and cable networks from 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Eastern time. It does not include people who watched via online platforms, reports Reuters.

Thursday’s proceedings concluded with Joe Biden accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president in a speech delivered live from his home state of Delaware.

TV viewership was 17% lower than the night in 2016 when Hillary Clinton spoke as the party’s first female presidential nominee. But the figures do not include online platforms that have jumped in popularity in the past four years as traditional TV viewership has declined.

Biden’s campaign estimated there were an additional 35.5 million live streams over the convention’s four days via websites and through digital platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The statement did not say for how long each viewer streamed the event.

Democrats canceled plans to convene delegates and party leaders in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they staged a virtual event with celebrity moderators introducing live and recorded remarks from around the country.

The TV audience rose on each night of the event, with Monday’s kickoff drawing 19.8 million viewers, Nielsen said.

The Republican nominating convention for President Donald Trump is next week.

Meanwhile, U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and closely allied Democratic groups raised $70 million during their four-day convention this week, Biden’s election campaign said on Friday.

The convention’s broadcasts drew 122 million views across 15 digital platform livestreams and also attracted 85.1 million to television broadcasts, the campaign said in an emailed statement.

Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign and closely allied groups pulled in $165 million during the typically sluggish political fundraising month of July, more than Democratic rival Joe Biden’s $140 million, Trump’s campaign said earlier this month.

That result allows Trump to enter the final stretch of the U.S. presidential campaign with a slim, but intact, cash advantage.

Trump and party-backed groups now have more than $300 million to spend on advertisement, door-knocking organizers and other political expenses, they said, compared with Biden’s $294 million.

