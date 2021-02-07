Democratic, progressive claims of Buhari, APC need scrutiny –Junaid, Odumakin

President Muhammadu Buhari, received heavy knocks at the weekend over his recent decisions to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, by three months and the nomination of the immediate-past Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors designate.

The President had last Thursday, approved the tenure extension for the IGP on the excuse that it would create room for robust consultations in the search for the right candidate to succeed Adamu whose lawful tenure expired on February 1, 2021, having been in service for 35 years.

The decision came same day the President transmitted a letter to the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, nominating as noncareer ambassadors, the just retired Service Chiefs – former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd); former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd); former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd); former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (rtd), a former Chief of Defence Intelligence. However, both decisions have triggered reactions from a cross section of Nigerians.

It has also brought to further scrutiny, the democratic and progressive credentials of President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party. National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba sociocultural group Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the decision to extend the tenure of Adamu as the IGP had a hidden agenda which the government of the day had been nursing but unable to openly declare to Nigerians.

According to Odumakin, the President had enough time to select and appoint a new IGP from the many qualified top officers of the Nigeria Police Force. He dismissed the excuse that the extension would make room for a robust selection process.

“There is a hidden agenda in the decision by the President to extend the tenure of Mr. Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police. Is it that there is no other policeman in the Nigeria Police Force who is qualified to be the IGP as of now? If not that there is an ethnic attachment to the position and he is using it for a programme which he is not ready to declare to the rest of us, he could have found a successor to Adamu before his retirement date was due,” he said.

Odumakin also lampooned the President over the nominations of the ex- Service Chiefs as non-career ambassador designates, describing it as a clear attempt to shield these persons from possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over their activities when they were in active military service.

Odumakin lamented that despite the criticisms that had trailed Buhari’s style of leadership, particularly over appointments, the administration had consistently chosen to ignore wise counsel in everything it does.

He accused the administration of indulging in impunity and having total disregard for the feelings of the people. “They claim to be progressives and came to power on the mantra of change.

They gathered some fake progressives from the South and they rode on their back to power; that’s all. They deceived Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will give birth to a government of progressive ideas, policies and programmes.

These ones are not progressives. How can a government led by a conservative, ethnic bigot be progressive?” Similarly, a former member of the House of Representatives during the Second Republic, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has also criticised the decision to nominate the immediate past Service Chiefs as ambassadors designates barely one week after their retirement from military service.

Mohammed acknowledged that the President (Buhari) has the prerogative to appoint any Nigerian as an ambassador, but faulted the hasty manner in which it was done. He argued that in a democracy, it is not just being in power that is important but respecting the rule of law while in power.

Mohammed also said that in taking decisions, the President must also respect public opinion.

According to him, there should have been a decent interval from the time a Service Chief or any other top military officer disengages from service to the time he accepts or is given a political appointment.

He cited the example of the United States where the law stipulates that retired military officers who desire to engage in further public service must observe a seven year break after military service except on special situation that would require a formal waiver from the parliament.

“In the United States of America, if you disengage from active service as a general, whether you were a Service Chief or Chairman of the Joint Service Chiefs or whatever, you have to spend seven years after service before you’re given a political appointment.

If for whatever reason, the President finds it necessary to appoint you before you exhaust that time limit, you have to go to the Congress to get a formal waiver which comes by way of a joint resolution of the Senate and the House. This happened twice in the last five years.

The first Secretary of Defence under the Trump administration was a gentleman called Gen. James Mattis and because he had spent less than seven years after retirement from military service, he had to go to the Senate and Congress to get a formal resolution before he could be appointed and sworn in.

“Secondly, the current Defence Secretary under the Biden administration, a gentleman called Lloyd Austin, an African America. He is a four-star general and was nominated to the post of Defence Secretary. Again, he had to go to Congress to get a formal waiver because he was also less than five years and had not done the mandatory seven years break after military service.

“Now in a country that believes in democracy and the rule of law, you don’t go and appoint anybody just because you have the power to do so. What is technically right, may not be morally proper.

“The first consideration in the case of the just disengaged service chiefs has to do with the necessary nexus between democracy and public opinion. Yes, Buhari is the current President of Nigeria but that does not mean that Buhari is above the rule of law. It does not mean he can go and take diabolical decisions and decisions that are against the overwhelming opinions of the people of this country.

“The idea that you can simply move somebody from one position to another or appoint people into positions immediately after they just finished serving in another position is faulty and untidy.

“Supposing there is some fraud or scandal in the position he has just vacated or there were things he did that were not known when he was a Service Chief, what do we do? Supposing that some persons or a court of law decides to bring up the matter? Does it mean he should not answer to the issues because he is an ambassador? No!” he said.

Mohammed said that the way out of the present situation was for the service chiefs themselves who have been nominated to either voluntarily withdraw from the nomination or for the Senate to refuse them clearance and confirmation. “It is even curious to find military officers who just left service wanting to be diplomats because they were not trained to be diplomats; they were trained to kill.

“But it is embarrassing for the President to assume that because he is the President, for whatever reason, he can do what he likes because Nigeria is not his father’s farm.”

On the claims of the present government and ruling party to being progressive, Mohammed said such claims were false as neither Buhari nor his party have demonstrated that they were truly progressives.

