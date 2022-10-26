News

Democrats retract call for Biden U-turn on Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.

The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv, reports the BBC.

Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal said it was drafted “months ago” and that staff released it without it being “vetted”.

The memo sparked intra-party backlash before US midterm elections next month.

The letter to the White House was made public on Monday and was signed in June by 30 of President Joe Biden’s fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives.

Its call for the US to negotiate directly with Russia was seen as undermining the Biden administration, which has repeatedly said Moscow is not interested in diplomacy.

White House officials said in response that diplomacy is only possible when all sides are prepared to negotiate, and that is not currently the case.

Massachusetts Democratic congressman Jake Auchincloss denounced the letter as “an olive branch to a war criminal who’s losing his war”, in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Another Progressive Caucus member, Ruben Gallego, responded: “Russia doesn’t acknowledge diplomacy, only strength.

“If we want Ukraine to continue as a free and democratic country that it is, we must support their fight.”

Ms Jayapal, a Washington state congresswoman, said on Tuesday that she still supported an end to the war “with diplomacy”.

She said the timing of the letter’s release meant it had “been conflated with [Republican] opposition”.

Ms Jayapal continued: “It is a distraction at this time.”

She accused Republicans of planning to withdraw financial and military support for Ukraine if they win a majority in Congress next month.

Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy warned earlier this month that if his party takes power in November there will be no “blank cheque” for Ukraine.

Other signatories to the letter included New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a leading figure in the party’s socialist wing, and Maryland congressman Jamie Raskin, who has taken a lead role in the Democrats’ efforts to investigate former President Donald Trump.

Raskin disavowed the letter on Tuesday in a statement condemning Russia as “a world centre of antifeminist, antigay, anti-trans hatred”. He praised the Ukrainian armed forces for recruiting women and “sexual minorities”.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez has faced pressure over Ukraine at recent public appearances.

One heckler at a town hall-style event accused her of voting for nuclear war with Russia and China, shouting: “Why are you playing with the lives of American citizens?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

I wouldn’t have become APC candidate without govs –Tinubu

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, KANO

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he would not have won the presidential primary without the support of the governors. He promised to “devote 100 per cent of my time and energy to serving Nigeria, assuring Nigerians that they “will have it better […]
News

Reps summon industry minister, SON over six years unaudited accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Account Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). They were to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26. The committee issued the summon after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. […]

COVID-19
News

3.3m COVID-19 vaccines, others’ll save lives –President, MasterCard Foundation

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Over three million Johnson and Johnson (J&J) doses of COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the MasterCard Foundation and the Africa CDC through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative has been delivered in the country. The allocated 3,326,400 J&J brand of vaccines arrived at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, this week has been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica