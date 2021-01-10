Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article

US Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in Wednesday’s invasion of the US Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would move forward with impeachment if Trump did not resign immediately.

The charge of ‘incitement of insurrection’ is set to be introduced by House Democrats on Monday.

They accused Trump of encouraging a riot in Congress in which five people died. President-elect Joe Biden said impeachment was for Congress to decide, but said he had thought for a long time President Trump was not fit to hold the job.

The White House dismissed the impeachment as a ‘politically motivated’ move that would ‘only serve to further divide our great country.’

Nearly 160 House of Representatives Democrats have signed on to the bill, which congressman Ted Lieu of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island began drafting while they were sheltering in place during Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol. If the process does go ahead, it would be the second time the House has pursued impeachment against President Trump.

