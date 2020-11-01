Body & Soul

Demola Seriki celebrates wife, Remi at 60

Birthday anniversary is one thing that
is significant in the life of everyone.
Aside the fact that it signifies the day
one was born, it’s also brings about the opportunity
for one to reflect on how far he
has gone in life and make necessary amends
were needed.
Beyond all that, many, especially those
who have lots of accomplishments to point
at, they take the advantage to show gratitude
to their creator for his grace and mercy.
It is on the last premise wife of former
minister and APC Chieftain, Demola Seriki,
threw the doors of their Lagos home open
to family, friends and associates to come celebrate
the birthday anniversary of his wife,
Remilekun.
Beautiful Remi is still basking in the euphoria
of her diamond jubilee anniversary
she recently celebrated.
The event will remain indelible in the
mind of the birthday girl as her husband
and all those who were present at the event
ensured she got all the love she deserves as
Jewell of inestimable value. Popular secular
musician, SB spiced the low key event with
great tunes.
The union of Remilekun and Demola as
his first wife produced three eldest children
of the dynasty.

