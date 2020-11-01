Demola Seriki celebrates wife, Remi at 60

Birthday anniversary is one thing that

is significant in the life of everyone.

Aside the fact that it signifies the day

one was born, it’s also brings about the opportunity

for one to reflect on how far he

has gone in life and make necessary amends

were needed.

Beyond all that, many, especially those

who have lots of accomplishments to point

at, they take the advantage to show gratitude

to their creator for his grace and mercy.

It is on the last premise wife of former

minister and APC Chieftain, Demola Seriki,

threw the doors of their Lagos home open

to family, friends and associates to come celebrate

the birthday anniversary of his wife,

Remilekun.

Beautiful Remi is still basking in the euphoria

of her diamond jubilee anniversary

she recently celebrated.

The event will remain indelible in the

mind of the birthday girl as her husband

and all those who were present at the event

ensured she got all the love she deserves as

Jewell of inestimable value. Popular secular

musician, SB spiced the low key event with

great tunes.

The union of Remilekun and Demola as

his first wife produced three eldest children

of the dynasty.

