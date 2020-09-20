News

Demolition: Community demands N500m from trespassers

Tension is currently brewing in Okpuno community, Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State following a 60- day ultimatum issued by the community over alleged land grabbers and trespassers.

 

To this end the community has resolved to pull down structures built on the lands and also file a suit in a bid towards reclaiming the large expanse of the land.

 

In a petition to the Anambra State House of Assembly, the community through its lawyer Mike Ikegbunam, wanted the Surveyor General at the time the trespassers took over the land to explain why the alleged criminals grabbed the land.

 

“The Okpuno community land was on 28 May, 1992 taken over by the regime of Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife as Presidential lay out but was corrected and returned to the owners by the government of Dr. Chinweoke Mbadinuju.

 

“The Mbadinuju regime after investigation discovered that the said land ought not to have been acquired in the first place.” Continuing Ikegbunam explained that the said land was erroneously co- joined with the Agbana / Ezinato Ifite Awka land where the Presidential lay out was to be established.

 

“That all efforts to stop such trespasser act fell on deaf ears and our clients are deeply embittered and have vowed to retain possession of the land at every cost hence this letter to your good office.

