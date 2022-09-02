Demolition: Court remands Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, others

An Edo State High Court in Benin City yesterday remanded the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) Mr. Frank Irabor and six others in prison for allegedly demolishing over eighty houses in Ulegun, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The BTC Secretary, Frank Irabor; Chief Oko- Oboh Ebosele; Aghavbere Osawemwenguan; Abel Oko-Oboh; Tuesday Atagamene; Okechukwu Okeke and Ode Uloko, were arrested on Wednesday by the Edo State Police Command and charged to court yesterday.

The trial judge, Justice Mary Itsueli, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Oko maximum prison pending receipt of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecution. Their arrest and subsequent prosecution by the police followed several protests and pleas by the community for justice for the illegal destruction of their property worth millions of naira, as well as alleged intimidation, harassment and disregard for the rule of law. The community had on Monday protested the alleged demolition of several houses in their community, as well as arrest and maiming of their Village Head (Enogie), Sunday Eghosasere Omoregie, and the community’s Chief Priest (Ohen), Philip Uwuoroya, by a group of chiefs, led by Frank Irabor.

