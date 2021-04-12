Demolition: Ebira community in Ekiti State begs Fayemi

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

The Ebira people living in Bolorunduro community in Ado Local Government Area of Ekiti State have cried out to Governor Kayode Fayemi to quickly intervene in the demolition of their houses and farm lands worth millions of naira without them receiving any form of compensation.

Addressing a press conference in Lokoja, Kogi State, over the weekend, the spokesman of the community, Isah Sa’ed said the state government had acquired over 40,000 acres of land in Bolorunduro community for the construction of an airport which affected their houses and farm lands

He said when the government came to take a census of the place, they were assured that that adequate compensations would be paid for houses and farm lands affected by the construction, but to their utmost surprise when the compensation came the Ebira people were technically excluded from it.

“When they started fencing the land last year we asked them what will be the fate of farmers using the land and they told us that there will be no problem and that whenever it was time to commence work on the construction of the airport, the farmers will be given prior notice and be adequately compensated, we stood by that assurance and started cultivating our portion of the land and we have planted yams, cassava, cocoa yams and even pepper.

“But to our surprise, just last month the company handling the project, the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company rolled out their earth moving equipment and started demolishing our houses and destroying our crops worth several millions of naira.

“We are aware that if government is embarking on such a project the occupants of the land will be compensated and relocated and to that effect we heard over the radio that the state government had released the sum of N500 million to compensate the affected farmers in the community.

“But to our surprise when the Deputy Governor of the state came to the community a few months ago to inspect the airport we tried to tender our complaints but he did not give us a listening ear because he said the compensation was limited to economic trees such as cocoa, palm trees, bananas, kolanut and orange farmers.”

Also speaking, a 90-year-old Mallam Abu Yahaya, said he was born in the community, and his father was also born in the community and pleaded with the Ekiti State government not to treat them as second class citizens.

