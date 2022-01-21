News

Demolition: Ekiti landlords protest unpaid compensation

Building owners in the Ijoka area of Ado Ekiti yesterday protested against the alleged delay by the Ekiti State government in compensating them after demolishing their buildings. About 100 buildings were said to have been demolished by the government in the area six years ago by the Ayodele Fayose government to give way for the construction of a car park, now being converted to a bus terminal. Spokesman for the protesters, Mr. Kehinde Adeosun, in a speech he read on behalf of the community, said: “The existence of Ijoka community dates back 1300.

The community until the demolition in 2016 was the commercial nerve centre of Ado Ekiti where traders are making millions of naira daily. “We want to stress that all other communities and towns acquired after the demolition of our dear community had received compensation from the state government. A critical example is the land acquired for the construction of airports within the state capital and other towns where their owners had received compensation.”

 

