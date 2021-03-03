City Life

Demolition exercise: Beautifying the highways

Posted on Author Emmanuel Uti Comment(0)

As a part of the measures to ensure beautification of the right of way on federal roads, the Lagos State Government has begun the clearing and demolition of shanties and illegally built structures along the Oshodi- Apapa expressway. The demolition process began last Sunday by members of the Lagos Task Force Team following the expiration of the government’s deadline for traders to vacate the Federal Government’s right of way.

The task force team started the clearing of shanties from Ladipo, Toyota and Charity bus stops, clearing every item they found along the way and towing stationary vehicles along the right of way. The Federal Controller of Works, Engineer Olukayode Popoola, who also led the task force team on Sunday, stated that the demolition of shanties were a part of the federal government’s beautification exercise on all federal roads.

Olukayode further said that even though this was not the first time the government would embark on a demolition exercise only for traders to reoccupy the cleared area, this time effective measures would be put in place to counter such tendencies.

“The task force will be here for some time while the contractor will immediately carry out the beautification exercise.” “We will erect barriers to secure our right of way so that mechanics, traders and passersby will not be able to reoccupy the place. And we will not allow them to come back to mess this place up,” he said. Olukayode, who said the government has been fair to the traders in the area, said the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, had appealed to traders and residents to vacate the area during his visit to the bridge in January after the tanker explosion.

“After the two weeks ultimatum given to the trad-ers by the minister, I called for a meeting of all the unions, reiterating the directive of the honourable minister to them.” “After that, the task force gave them an additional seven days to quit which expired on the 7th of February.

But as at today, they refused to remove their goods and vehicles. And that is why the task force was invited to come and do the clearing of the shanties so that we can do our work effectively on the service lane as well as to beautify the right of way”, he said. Highlighting the fairness of the demolition exercise, Olukayode said that those who have their goods seized would go to the office of the task force to collect them but with an undertaking that they would not take them back to the right of way.

“The task force will release it to them if they demand it, they will not confiscate it. But there will be a promise before they get it,” he said. Olukayode also explained that one can apply to the federal government for approval for any beautification exercise provided that the applicant is not a repairman, car and spare parts dealer or a petroleum dealer. Meanwhile, the ongoing beautification exercise is a part of the projects handled by Dangote but self-contracted to Hi-Tech. While there is no time limit, the clearing will last for as long as things need to be cleared.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
City Life Mega City

Water transportation as viable option

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla reports

As part of the efforts to bring efficiency to water transportation operations as alternative mode of commuting in the state, the Lagos State Ferry Services, (LAGFERRY) has commenced moves to fully explore water transportation potentials in Lagos. Muritala Ayinla reports   For many experts, Lagos has no reason to be faced with transportationchallenges, considering the […]
City Life Mega City

A new lease of life with Gubi Dam

Posted on Author Ali Garba Bauchi

The Firo community, located in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi, is about 25 kilometer away from Bauchi state capital, also served as a host community to Gubi Dam water plant project.   In this exclusive interview with some members of Firo village concerning the multi billion naira water plant project sited in their community, […]
City Life Mega City

A state held hostage by banditry, kidnapping

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Many Nigerians at one time or the order have fallen victims of banditry, kidnapping, robbery, police brutality in different ways.   A lot of these Victims have in the process met untimely death leaving family and friends into agony and despair of loosing loved ones. Families of victims often times cry for justice urging authorities […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica