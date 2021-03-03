Demolition exercise: Beautifying the highways

As a part of the measures to ensure beautification of the right of way on federal roads, the Lagos State Government has begun the clearing and demolition of shanties and illegally built structures along the Oshodi- Apapa expressway. The demolition process began last Sunday by members of the Lagos Task Force Team following the expiration of the government’s deadline for traders to vacate the Federal Government’s right of way.

The task force team started the clearing of shanties from Ladipo, Toyota and Charity bus stops, clearing every item they found along the way and towing stationary vehicles along the right of way. The Federal Controller of Works, Engineer Olukayode Popoola, who also led the task force team on Sunday, stated that the demolition of shanties were a part of the federal government’s beautification exercise on all federal roads.

Olukayode further said that even though this was not the first time the government would embark on a demolition exercise only for traders to reoccupy the cleared area, this time effective measures would be put in place to counter such tendencies.

“The task force will be here for some time while the contractor will immediately carry out the beautification exercise.” “We will erect barriers to secure our right of way so that mechanics, traders and passersby will not be able to reoccupy the place. And we will not allow them to come back to mess this place up,” he said. Olukayode, who said the government has been fair to the traders in the area, said the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, had appealed to traders and residents to vacate the area during his visit to the bridge in January after the tanker explosion.

“After the two weeks ultimatum given to the trad-ers by the minister, I called for a meeting of all the unions, reiterating the directive of the honourable minister to them.” “After that, the task force gave them an additional seven days to quit which expired on the 7th of February.

But as at today, they refused to remove their goods and vehicles. And that is why the task force was invited to come and do the clearing of the shanties so that we can do our work effectively on the service lane as well as to beautify the right of way”, he said. Highlighting the fairness of the demolition exercise, Olukayode said that those who have their goods seized would go to the office of the task force to collect them but with an undertaking that they would not take them back to the right of way.

“The task force will release it to them if they demand it, they will not confiscate it. But there will be a promise before they get it,” he said. Olukayode also explained that one can apply to the federal government for approval for any beautification exercise provided that the applicant is not a repairman, car and spare parts dealer or a petroleum dealer. Meanwhile, the ongoing beautification exercise is a part of the projects handled by Dangote but self-contracted to Hi-Tech. While there is no time limit, the clearing will last for as long as things need to be cleared.

