Demolition: Homeowners plan showdown with police

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Muiz Banire, has expressed shock over activities of some policemen allegedly providing protection for armed thugs planning to demolish houses at the Lekki area of Lagos.

The residents, who are homeowners and allottees of Alma Beach Estate, have resolved to confront the detachment of policemen and local thugs. The homeowners and allottees have alleged that the land grabbers were trespassers and were planning to forcibly take over their property.

The landowners and allottees further alleged that the former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of operations, Mohammed Ari, deployed the policemen to the property to protect the armed thugs working for the land grabbers.

They also insisted that Ari’s action was in flagrant defiance of the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

It was learnt that the trouble now threatening the estate started in 2017 when a firm, NICON Trustees, began to lay claim to owning 150 plots of land in Alma Beach Estate without any authentic survey or registered title to back up its claim. NICON Trustees claims were rejected by the Lagos State government through the state Surveyor General, Mr. Olutomi Sangowawa, in a memo to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2 with ref: AR: 3000/ZN/ MTU/TMU/TM4/VOL.2/116 and dated July 3rd, 2020.

While the state government affirmed the estate allottees do not only have their titles consented to by the government but equally registered as confirmed by their survey plan no. LA/0807/2007/05, it said that of NICON Trustees marked SJA/301/076K/2003/LA does not exist in the state records.

Prior to the intervention of the state government, the authentic homeowners and allottees in the estate had also secured two court orders restraining NICON Trustees from trespassing in the estate.

This formed the basis of a letter from the Attorney General of the Federation dated 20th August, 2020 to the Inspector General of Police to ensure policemen were not deployed to the estate for illegal activities and in contravention of two court orders issued by the Federal High Court on 24th October, 2019 and 23rd January, 2020.

“This is the type of illegalities that recently led to a nationwide uprising against the police. In this case, if the rightful allottees decide to defend themselves against the invasion and destruction of their homes and properties, and there is a breakdown of law and order in Alma Beach, Lekki, any police officer responsible for the deployment of policemen to provide cover for hoodlums terrorising the allottees of Alma Beach Estate should be held responsible and accountable coming against the backdrop of recent unsavoury incidents in Lekki,” Banire said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, said it was the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, who could speak on the issue

