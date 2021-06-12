Metro & Crime

Demolition of illegal structures will bring sanity to Bayelsa – Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has said  that the demolition exercise going on the state has brought sanity to the metropolis.

 

Speaking on Saturday in Yenagoa, during his maiden media chat, the governor stated that some the demolished illegal structures  were serving as hide-outs for criminals.

 

The governor, in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary,  Daniel Alabrah, noted that the urban renewal programme among other projects and policies of his administration were part of the drive to give the state a new look and make it more attractive to investors.

 

He explained that the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in the state capital was in line with the administration’s urban renewal policy.

 

Expressing concern over the proliferation of shanties across the state capital, the governor said that  they were causing obstruction of traffic by traders along the major roads, which he said was unacceptable.

