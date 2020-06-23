Demolition of Nigerian Embassy, national embarrassment, says PDP

T

he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the demolition of the Nigeria’s Embassy in Accra, Ghana, as a national embarrassment.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government had brought shame to the country.

The party said the embarrassing situation in Ghana hasy again highlighted the poor rating of the presidency by other nations, adding that it exposed its lack of capacity to meaningfully engage other world leaders on diplomatic issues.

It described as disheartening that since the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC had not demonstrated any effort to preserve the nation’s integrity, beyond the statements by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema.

“Our party holds that the demolition of our nation’s embassy is a huge contempt, which the Buhari Presidency could have stopped through engagements at the highest level of diplomatic relations, but failed as a result of sheer incompetence and incapacity to articulate our national pride before other world leaders.

“This situation has further explained why attacks on Nigerians and Nigerian interests in foreign lands had escalated under the Buhari administration, with Nigerians being harassed and killed in various parts of the world by assailants, who take advantage of the incompetence and weaknesses of the current government in Nigeria,” PDP stated.

The party recalled how the administration exhibited weakness and failed to protect innocent Nigerians who were being killed in violent xenophobic attacks in South Africa last year.

It therefore called on President Buhari to wake up both to his domestic and international responsibilities and save the nation from further embarrassing situations across the globe.

