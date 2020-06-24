News

Demolition: Reps ask FG to retaliate against Ghana

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Angered by the recent demolition of Nigeria High Commi s s i on residential quarters in Accra, Ghana, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on the Federal Government to take a decisive action against the Ghanaian government.

Gbajabiamila, who made the call on Tuesday when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, appeared before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to brief the house on the issue, declared that an apology tendered by the Ghanaian government and its officials without concrete action taken to redress the action was not acceptable. He advised that instead of being diplomatic on the issue of demolition of Nigeria’s national assets in Ghana or other countries, the nation should be confrontational insisting that “reciprocity is a legitimate instrument in foreign relations”. Also speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Buba Yakub (APC, Adamawa) urged officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry to ensure that Nigerian government takes actions to redress the incessant cases of maltreatment of Nigerians in other countries.

He advised that the demolition of the nation’s property in Ghana by the country’s national’s should not be taken with kid gloves because the dastard act was perpetrated by “non-state actors.” A former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and currently Chairman of the House Committee on North East Development Commission, Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim (APC, Yobe) alongside her colleagues, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Hon. Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) and Hon. Cornelius Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) in their separate contributions urged the Nigerian government to retaliate if the Ghanaian government fails to act appropriately.

