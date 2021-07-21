Metro & Crime

Demolition: UNIUYO has destroyed our means of survival –Traders

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Traders and shop owners in the University of Uyo, Annex Campus, have accused the management of the institution of embarking on selective demolition of shops on the campus. A demolition team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, had on March 11, 2021 allegedly pulled down some container shops, leaving out others. The victims said they were not given the opportunity to evacuate their property and goods as the VC allegedly instructed the bulldozer operator to pull down the containers with their contents. The management had pasted a two-day notice on the fence, directing owners of ‘illegal structures’ to vacate their shops or face the consequences. One of the victims, Treasure Okon, told journalists in Uyo that her computers and photocopiers were destroyed during the demolition.

She said her means of livelihood had been shut. Okon expressed surprise that many other shops in the same vicinity with extensions, as alleged by the university authorities as reason for the demolition, still had their containers and shops intact. She said: “Officials of the university, including the VC, came with a bulldozer and demolished everything. I was even working when they came, they switched off my generator.

They brought a caterpillar and destroyed everything. “It was not only my place; it was up to 15 shops. They said the place was illegal and before I knew what was happening, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) directed the bulldozer to destroy the shop. “The next day, I went to the CSO, he said my place was illegal and I showed him all the receipts. He said I should go and meet the VC. He said the VC was the one who gave the directives. Since then, I have been looking for somebody to help me because they destroyed everything in the shop. They didn’t allow me to even remove anything from the shop.”

Okon, who was crying added that the authorities later apologised to her and other victims for the demolition. In a letter to Okon’s lawyer, tThe Registrar, Aniediabasi Udofia, said the trader acted against the directives of the university for owners of illegal structures on the university premises to remove them. He said: “It is correct that your client, Mrs. Treasure Okon, applied to the Registrar for a space on the Annex Campus to build a container for a business shop. She was correspondingly issued with a business Venture Payment Permit by the Directorate of General Administration to operate her business on the Annex Campus. “From the representation in your client’s application, she wanted a space to build a container for her business. She therefore had permission, though impliedly to erect a container and nothing more, to do her business. Your client, by erecting something else other than a container, had rendered that structure il-

