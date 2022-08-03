Demolition: Victims of Kuje Railway corridor ignored warnings –Residents

As the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) continues its onslaught against illegal structures in Kuje Area Council, residents said those who bought and built houses on the railway corridors in the community actually undertook a risk, having been warned that the land was reserved for specific purposes by the government. Yesterday, several buildings, including worship centres, mini-estates, restaurants and shops, were demolished to reclaim the railway corridor. Some of the residents said many of the buyers were warned to stay away from the land, but that they ignored such counsel.

One of the residents, Lukman Abduralman, said he was equally wooed by the sellers to buy land there, but that he refused to take such a risk. Abduralman said “They know that this is government land, because they were told by those who knew the history of the land. I have been here since 2015. They were told that the railway passed through here, but they claimed that the railway had been diverted. “They even told me to come and buy a portion for N200, 000, but I refused. The buyers said they are aware that the place is temporary and that anytime that government comes, they would leave.”

