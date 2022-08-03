News

Demolition: Victims of Kuje Railway corridor ignored warnings –Residents

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

As the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) continues its onslaught against illegal structures in Kuje Area Council, residents said those who bought and built houses on the railway corridors in the community actually undertook a risk, having been warned that the land was reserved for specific purposes by the government. Yesterday, several buildings, including worship centres, mini-estates, restaurants and shops, were demolished to reclaim the railway corridor. Some of the residents said many of the buyers were warned to stay away from the land, but that they ignored such counsel.

One of the residents, Lukman Abduralman, said he was equally wooed by the sellers to buy land there, but that he refused to take such a risk. Abduralman said “They know that this is government land, because they were told by those who knew the history of the land. I have been here since 2015. They were told that the railway passed through here, but they claimed that the railway had been diverted. “They even told me to come and buy a portion for N200, 000, but I refused. The buyers said they are aware that the place is temporary and that anytime that government comes, they would leave.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu commiserates with Sen. Bala Na’Allah over son’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condoled with the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial district, Bala Na’ Allah, who lost is eldest son, Abdulkarim.   The 36-year-old was reported to have been tied and strangled by unidentified assailants, who forcefully gained access to the deceased’s residence […]
News Top Stories

Lagos 2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo- Olu, Hamzat for second term

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Muritala Ayinla

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has given his endorsement for the second term bid of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat. There have been speculations in some quarters that Sanwo-Olu may be denied his second term in office and that a Muslim candidate had […]
News

JUST IN: Buhari makes new appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court. The appointment which takes effect from August 1 follows the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC). NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica