Demonetisation policy destroyed small businesses –Don

The faulty implementation of the demonetisation policy or cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria has destroyed businesses in Nigeria and inflicted incalculable losses and hardship on Nigerians, a Professor, formerly with the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State; Prof. Jacob Folorunsho Olorunfemi, has said.

He stated that the old naira notes demonetisation crashed the informal sector that depended on cash for all their daily transactions. In a pre-valedictory lecture media interaction yesterday, the Professor, who recently retired from UNILORIN, lamented that it would take a long time before Nigeria recovers from the negative effects of the policy. Olorunfemi said:“They have destroyed businesses in Nigeria. What is the purpose of government? What is governance all about? Is governance to cause dislocation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? When you are talking of low GDP, there are so many operators in the economy, especially in the informal sector that cannot be captured. They depend on cash. If you want to buy soup ingredients, will those people accept bank transfers? They will not.

The cash crunch has destroyed economic and business activities. Some people used to bring plantain and bananas from Osun State to Kwara State. During this time of cashless policy, they brought trucks of bananas and plantain and wanted to sell them. Unfortunately, the cashless policy came and they had no bank account. People said, we will pay you via your bank but the traders said No! There is no money. Within a week, those poor traders lost close to N400,000. The plantain and banana got ripped because of the high temperature.

“Also, there is a village in Osun State, during the harvest of yams, you need to see how many millions of transactions used to take place there. But unfortunately because of this cash crunch, and there was no money, people will come to buy millions of naira worth of yam and they will tell them they do not have the cash to pay but can transfer but those traders did not agree. “People buy naira to get naira even at a very exorbitant rate. If you go to some petrol stations, they will insist that they want cash. “So to get their cash, they now run it through Point of Sale operators (POS).”

