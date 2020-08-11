News

Demonstrate patriotism, competence, Atiku tells youth

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Nigerian youth to preach peace and demonstrate patriotism.

Atiku at a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the International Youth Day celebration, advised Nigerian youth to avoid nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments.

“I salute the Nigerian youth in particular for their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria,” he said.
The former Vice President noted that theme of this year’s celebration, which is “Youth Engagement for Global Action,” gives a critical picture of what the world perceives about the stake of young people globally.

He added that such global picture “informed my decision of 40 per cent youth inclusion in my 2019 presidential campaign; a promise I am committed to keeping for the futuristic benefit of our great nation.

“In this era of COVID-19 when the entire world is faced with this plague, the youth have a responsibility to guard against being infected, as well as help to stem the rate of infection by observing the NCDC protocols of washing/sanitizing hands, wearing of face mask, avoiding crowded areas and observing social distancing.

 

“Indeed, the survival of humanity rests largely on the shoulders of the youths, as vigour is required to wear out this plague.
“The vigour and spirit that you embody as youth will play a crucial role in the socio-economic survival of the world, and its rejuvenation, post-CoVID-19.”

